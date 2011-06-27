Estimated values
2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,969
|$20,941
|$23,326
|Clean
|$17,134
|$19,949
|$22,168
|Average
|$15,464
|$17,964
|$19,851
|Rough
|$13,795
|$15,979
|$17,534
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,818
|$24,007
|$26,574
|Clean
|$19,850
|$22,870
|$25,254
|Average
|$17,916
|$20,594
|$22,614
|Rough
|$15,982
|$18,319
|$19,975
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,399
|$22,457
|$24,916
|Clean
|$18,498
|$21,393
|$23,678
|Average
|$16,696
|$19,265
|$21,204
|Rough
|$14,893
|$17,136
|$18,729
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,073
|$24,176
|$26,679
|Clean
|$20,094
|$23,030
|$25,354
|Average
|$18,136
|$20,739
|$22,704
|Rough
|$16,178
|$18,448
|$20,054
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,693
|$21,684
|$24,085
|Clean
|$17,825
|$20,656
|$22,889
|Average
|$16,088
|$18,601
|$20,497
|Rough
|$14,351
|$16,546
|$18,105
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,966
|$19,732
|$21,952
|Clean
|$16,178
|$18,797
|$20,862
|Average
|$14,601
|$16,927
|$18,681
|Rough
|$13,025
|$15,057
|$16,501
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,479
|$20,413
|$22,765
|Clean
|$16,667
|$19,446
|$21,634
|Average
|$15,043
|$17,511
|$19,373
|Rough
|$13,419
|$15,576
|$17,112
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,198
|$18,931
|$21,122
|Clean
|$15,445
|$18,034
|$20,073
|Average
|$13,940
|$16,240
|$17,975
|Rough
|$12,435
|$14,445
|$15,878