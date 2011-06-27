Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV Consumer Reviews
Outstanding Luxury Family Vehicle
I read the latest Yahoo article (04/11/10) decrying Escalade quality. It's an outrageous lie! We had several "Euro-lux" cars prior; this Escalade is an exceptional vehicle in all respects. Assumed, based on stereotypes, that the car was going to be an "American Slug" but needed the space & reluctantly went with it. Not so! It's been perhaps the best vehicle I've ever owned. Have driven cross- country, urban, & suburban settings for over two years. It's been utterly reliable, & the routine service provided by the dealer has been stellar. And this record of excellence has occurred in one of the USA's harshest climates; over 45,000 miles so far. Believe me, this vehicle has proven it's worth!
Problematic Concerns to Evaluate
Two months after buying this vehicle, I had experienced transmission issues which reoccurred 3 times thereafter in the course of 5 years. Every time, I went to the dealership to fix this issue and the last time I had gone, they "fixed" it. On the drive home, there were severe issues and we ended up driving back to the dealership within 35 minutes of receiving it because the issues had not been resolved. When we returned, they fixed this issue. However, when we expressed our frustration that we had experienced several transmission issues with the car, specifically during long trips (at 25, 000 miles) , the dealership simply shrugged and said " all cars have issues."
Best SUV.
I bought this ESV for my wife. At first I was interested in Audi A6 with 4.2L or Q7. When I mentioned about Audi, she did not even talk to me at all. I traded in my Porche 911 Turbo with no regret. Driven over 1000 miles so far,and we are extremely satisfied. Gorgeous exterior styling, very comfy and roomy interior, and great ride. Backup camera works really good even at very dark night, and touch screen NAV system is very easy to use. Good gas mileage for this big and heavy SUV. This is the best SUV.
CELEBRITY FIT
This is my 2nd Escalade and my 6th Cadillac. Love the new bossy style and all of the upgrades...again....can't go wrong with the interior of a Cadillac! Even the Mercedes SUV is very plain compared to this. This is one awesome car! What a ride, what a feel....and what a look! Speaking of looks lots of lookers when you are driving this baby because she is such a beauty! The celebrities all drive this car for a reason. You just can't get any better than a Caddy SUV!
Not a Platinum Experience
We decided to go the extra mile with the ESV Platinum. Love the vehicle overall, dealership experience at Naperville Cadillac not so good. Strange that there is no supplement to the owners manual for Platinum features, like mag. ride control, heated/cooled cup holders, and seat back video systems. Some fit and finish under par (creased alum. dash trims, sloppy body panel fits). Heated/cooled cup holders malfunctioned immediately. Warranty service? We've been waiting a month with no parts still. Audio/video system is great - 5 TV's! Kids love it. Cooled seats work much better in my STS than in this vehicle. White carpet and lower door panels? Who at GM had that idea? Smooth power!
