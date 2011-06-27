Estimated values
2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,552
|$12,319
|$13,899
|Clean
|$8,968
|$11,551
|$13,003
|Average
|$7,798
|$10,015
|$11,209
|Rough
|$6,629
|$8,479
|$9,415
Estimated values
2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,199
|$9,420
|$10,686
|Clean
|$6,758
|$8,833
|$9,997
|Average
|$5,877
|$7,658
|$8,618
|Rough
|$4,995
|$6,484
|$7,239
Estimated values
2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,677
|$12,405
|$13,964
|Clean
|$9,085
|$11,631
|$13,063
|Average
|$7,900
|$10,085
|$11,261
|Rough
|$6,716
|$8,538
|$9,459
Estimated values
2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,844
|$9,009
|$10,243
|Clean
|$6,425
|$8,448
|$9,582
|Average
|$5,587
|$7,324
|$8,260
|Rough
|$4,749
|$6,201
|$6,938