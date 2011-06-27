  1. Home
Used 2004 Buick Regal LS Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,530
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,530
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,530
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/476 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,530
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,530
2 rear headrestsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,530
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,530
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,530
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,530
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,530
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,530
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,530
Front track62 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.7 cu.ft.
Length196.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3418 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Height56.6 in.
EPA interior volume118.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base109 in.
Width72.7 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,530
Exterior Colors
  • Cashmere Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Augusta Green Metallic
  • Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Steelmist Metallic
  • White/Cashmere Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic/Cashmere Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic/Storm Gray Metallic
  • White/Storm Gray Metallic
  • Black/Storm Gray Metallic
  • Augusta Green Metallic/Storm Gray Metallic
  • Cardinal Red Metallic/Storm Gray Metallic
  • Steelmist Metallic/Storm Gray Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic/Cashmere Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic/Storm Gray Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic/Cashmere Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Taupe
  • Graphite
  • Rich Chestnut/Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,530
inside mounted spare tireyes
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,530
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,530
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
