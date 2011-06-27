Used 2004 Buick Regal Consumer Reviews

2004 Regal GS Bob G , 01/05/2006 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I love this car! Had a 99 GS, loved it too. Handsome, traditional exterior, roomy & comfortable inside. Nice seats. Lots of power, and a marvelous auto trans. Outstanding MPG on trips, especially considering the power. Quiet, comfortable ride, feels solid, no rattles. Big trunk. Both of these vehicles have been utterly reliable, and very inexpensive to maintain. A lot of folks laugh at the idea of a Buick, but I only need to impress myself. They're welcome to their expensive, maintenance-intensive German ego props. This Buick's a terrific buy, and I'm sorry they won't be making any more in 5 years. Report Abuse

Perfect All-Around Reliable Car Shadowtrax , 07/18/2010 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Purchased this car initially as a third car for when the parents visited - but ended up driving it to work and around town and longer trips because it is so comfortable and gets great gas mileage with the 3800 V6. Yes, I'm in my late 30's and we just wanted a 'old folk's' car for when our elderly parents flew in to visit a few times a year, but my wife and I discovered that the Regal was comfortable to drive, and got great mileage for a work/highway car. We currently own a BMW 3-series and an Infiniti G35x, and yes, we both agree this has a 'different', yet comfortable ride, and a feeling of roominess in the cabin unlike our sporty cars - never had a single issue with it - we enjoy it! Report Abuse

Feels comfy and safe Mike , 09/17/2010 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought this used car because we have a 1999 LeSabre that just want die. It has 252,000 miles but feels like a boat riding the waves. I thought to myself, I'd love this drive-train in a smaller car that handles better. Then, my favorite local dealer gets in this Regal. I loved it from the first drive. Got a great price and now I'm lovin' it. Who cares if my friends think I'm an old man now. They're paying alot more to be cool than I am. HA. Report Abuse

Grandma Car that isn't for Grandma! Laura , 07/06/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful One of the best GM cars I have ever owned! Suspension and ride are great for long or short trips and it corners like a champ. Road noise is a but much at times, though. Gas mileage is good. Heated leather seats are terrific in the winter. I was able to get out of deep snow up the hill without any difficulty but had to push my friend in her Jeep! I am just getting around to replacing the original struts and have replaced two wheel bearings so far. Other than regular maintenance there is nothing out of the ordinary with repairs. I have loaded it with 2x4's and am getting a hitch and bike rack next week. Hate to see GM axe the 3.8 v6, though. Big mistake, boys!!!! Big mistake. Report Abuse