Estimated values
2004 Buick Regal LS 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,587
|$2,281
|$2,665
|Clean
|$1,411
|$2,033
|$2,374
|Average
|$1,060
|$1,536
|$1,793
|Rough
|$709
|$1,039
|$1,212
Estimated values
2004 Buick Regal GS 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,034
|$3,018
|$3,559
|Clean
|$1,809
|$2,689
|$3,171
|Average
|$1,359
|$2,032
|$2,395
|Rough
|$909
|$1,374
|$1,619