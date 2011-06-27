Estimated values
1993 Buick Regal Limited 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$593
|$1,350
|$1,760
|Clean
|$522
|$1,190
|$1,552
|Average
|$379
|$871
|$1,136
|Rough
|$236
|$552
|$720
