Used 1993 Buick Regal Custom Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/445.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
Measurements
Length193.6 in.
Curb weight3250 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height53.0 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
