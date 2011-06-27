  1. Home
Used 1993 Buick Regal Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Regal
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

*387k miles and still running perfect

iamnatman, 03/05/2012
Gran Sport 4dr Sedan
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

My regal is currently at 287k miles, and closing in on 300k fast. This is hands down the most reliable car our family has owned. Repairs over the last 14 years: Alternator x2 Fuel pump Rear struts Brake pads/front rotors Transmission cooler lines x2 Rear motor mount Turn signal switch And that's basically it, minus routine oil changes and minor tune ups. All repairs well under $250 and most done by me to save. The engine is perfect for this car. It's very quiet when you want it, and makes a pretty awesome growl when you drop the pedal. I've been 90 mph down the interstate and held a perfect straight line with plenty of power still on tap. EDIT: 8-8-16 Yes I still have this car, and I still love it. It just ticked over to 378k miles, and I wrote my original review when it was at 278k. My plan is to update this review every 100k miles. I'm still on the original engine and transmission, neither of which have been rebuilt. I've had some repairs over the years, but nothing uncommon and bank breaking. I've not had a single break down in the past 100k miles. That's pretty darn good if you ask me. Don't let the dull "granny car" look get to you. These regals are unreal, and it baffles me how cheap you can get them for. The 3.8 engine is a beast, and if you find one, you won't be disappointed. I'll update when I get to the next 100k. :)

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Regal Gran Sport

Mr. Buick, 04/23/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The 93 Regal is a good reliable vehicle, though these days the gas mileage is a problem. Spending an hour to 2 on the highway used a half a tank of gas. Its very comfortable with plenty of space for people and cargo. Headlights are too dim (though that may be due to age). No major complaints, and this car will run forever. Though my windows have gone off- track multiple times even after getting them replaced; they don't seem to be quality windows. I would advise people to find a newer car these days as the 93 Regal is 16 years old now.

Report Abuse

Regal a good car for me

DrOliviaThomas, 03/14/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This has been a very good car. Only draw back has been the brakes have had to be replaced several times due to design issues.

Report Abuse

Good Family Car

hkerwien, 12/30/2002
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Virtually maintenance free. Brakes were the biggest issue to maintain. Not a sports car but otherwise a good ride, good fuel economy (27 mpg), good handling in all weather, lots of room and not very expensive in the first place.

Report Abuse

I'm sold on Buicks now!

Imani Odufuye, 12/08/2008
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I currently own many cars Ford, Chrsyler Chevy, but the b\Buick GS is my daily driver and I absolutely love it. I don't agree with many of the owners, in terms of performance,(170hp? are you kidding?) however it can get out of its way. GM addressed this issue with the 3800 series 2. The interior is nicely layed out with the console and gauges. The transmission is silky smooth, the reliability approaches the likes of Honda or Toyota. The 93 Buick was clearly one of the best cars of the dismal 90's

Report Abuse
