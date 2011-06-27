Estimated values
2010 BMW X5 xDrive48i 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,044
|$7,150
|$7,921
|Clean
|$5,722
|$6,761
|$7,469
|Average
|$5,080
|$5,984
|$6,563
|Rough
|$4,437
|$5,206
|$5,658
Estimated values
2010 BMW X5 xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,077
|$7,147
|$7,893
|Clean
|$5,754
|$6,758
|$7,442
|Average
|$5,108
|$5,981
|$6,540
|Rough
|$4,462
|$5,204
|$5,637
Estimated values
2010 BMW X5 xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,647
|$6,669
|$7,382
|Clean
|$5,347
|$6,307
|$6,960
|Average
|$4,747
|$5,582
|$6,116
|Rough
|$4,146
|$4,856
|$5,272