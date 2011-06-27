  1. Home
Used 2010 BMW X5 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 X5
5(69%)4(9%)3(10%)2(5%)1(7%)
4.3
52 reviews
List Price
$9,981
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

First BMW

lsd1, 07/21/2011
27 of 27 people found this review helpful

The 2010 BMW X5 was my entry into the BMW brand. It is a nice blend of car and SUV. I bought it with 12,000 miles so took advantage of a price discount by the dealer. I have put 14,000 miles on the car so far and have been pleased. The 2010 'control wheel' (which manages access to radio, navigation, etc.) is much more user friendly than I expected, and improved over 2009 and earlier versions. The finishes and quality earn the great reputation this brand has achieved. Have not had any service issues with the car since purchase.

I Love This Car!

Todd Ramming, 10/21/2010
26 of 26 people found this review helpful

I have owned my 2010 BMW X5 35d for 10 months and like the car more now than ever. The car is a pleasure to drive and gets very good mileage (about 29 mpg highway for me) for a large vehicle. The low-end torque of the diesel makes it a fun and safe car to drive. Some people like to hate iDrive, but in 2010 BMW fixed the main issue by adding buttons so that many features can be accessed in one step rather than navigating through menus. This is an amazingly clean diesel. Hold your hand behind the exhaust for a while. There is no soot or smell. Great for driving family and dogs around town and on long trips.

Not totally in love

Dorothy, 07/19/2010
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

My husband loves the engine. It's quiet and peppy. We live in the country and are averaging only 20 mpg. You really do have to read the owner's manual. On the down side my car sits at the dealership because the computer system went down at service and a part has to be manufactured. Five weeks and counting. BMW has been attentive to the situation.

Great used car to buy

Joseph Liu, 12/14/2015
xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
31 of 34 people found this review helpful

I bought this car at used with 35000 miles on it in 2014. This is the best used car that I'd ever drive. I owned quite a few luxury cars. X5 35d is the most pleasure for me to drive in road with great milage and power.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great BMW for 70,000, Then It Turns Into a Lemon

TKG, 08/09/2018
xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
25 of 28 people found this review helpful

Build, quality, road feel were all BMW ultimate driving machine. We bought this car new and checked all the boxes. It was my 11th new BMW, and we were thrilled with it until the check engine light came on repeatedly beginning at around 70,000 miles. Over $2000 in repairs later, our very cooperative dealer has been unable to solve the problem. Their appeal to BMW corporate fell on deaf ears. I drove my last BMW diesel (1987 BMW E34 525td) nearly a million miles, which is what a BMW diesel should easily achieve. But this one has only 77,000 miles and is a lemon outside the lemon law. Our BMW dealer has given up and told us to ignore the check engine light, not acceptable for a $66,000 (2010 price) BMW.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
