Estimated values
2017 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,288
|$47,390
|$49,605
|Clean
|$43,749
|$45,785
|$47,924
|Average
|$40,670
|$42,577
|$44,563
|Rough
|$37,590
|$39,368
|$41,202
Estimated values
2017 BMW 7 Series 740e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,652
|$40,226
|$41,888
|Clean
|$37,338
|$38,864
|$40,469
|Average
|$34,710
|$36,140
|$37,631
|Rough
|$32,082
|$33,417
|$34,793
Estimated values
2017 BMW 7 Series 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,669
|$40,405
|$42,234
|Clean
|$37,355
|$39,037
|$40,803
|Average
|$34,726
|$36,302
|$37,942
|Rough
|$32,097
|$33,566
|$35,080
Estimated values
2017 BMW 7 Series 740i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,784
|$41,735
|$43,788
|Clean
|$38,432
|$40,322
|$42,304
|Average
|$35,727
|$37,496
|$39,337
|Rough
|$33,022
|$34,670
|$36,371
Estimated values
2017 BMW 7 Series 750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,429
|$45,363
|$48,444
|Clean
|$40,987
|$43,827
|$46,803
|Average
|$38,102
|$40,756
|$43,520
|Rough
|$35,217
|$37,684
|$40,238
Estimated values
2017 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$76,096
|$77,612
|$79,235
|Clean
|$73,509
|$74,984
|$76,550
|Average
|$68,335
|$69,729
|$71,182
|Rough
|$63,161
|$64,474
|$65,813