Used 2017 BMW 7 Series Consumer Reviews
BEST CAR I'VE EVER OWNED OR DRIVEN
UPDATE ON OWNERSHIP EXPERIENCE AS OF 8/28/2017 I have now owned my 2017 BMW 740i for 8 months. The odometer reads 8,895 miles. The vehicle actually drives and handles even better than when I first bought the car back in December, 2016. I am averaging 21 mpg city, 36 mpg highway and 25 mpg combines highway/city. Remember, this is the inline 6 cylinder turbo delivering 320 hp and 335 lb ft of torque. The engine is more powerful and responsive that one would expect out of a 6 cylinder configuration - but with the turbo boost, the car accelerates rapidly even at 55 mph. It seems to have tremendous torque throughout most of the RPM range (1900 rpm - 5500 rpm). It has taken me many months to master all the technology offered in this vehicle - especially the drive settings (Sport, Comfort, Comfort Plus, EcoPro, and Adaptive. Most of the time, I keep the car in either EcoPro, as it is the most fuel efficient setting, or in Comfort. I rarely press the Sport mode as it is the least fuel efficient. I've driven from Ft. Lauderdale to just south of Jacksonville, FL and back twice since I've owned the car. Most of the driving is at 70-75 mph and the distance is 300 miles each way. The car rides and handles beautifully. I especially like the Adaptive Cruise and Self-Steering modes as it makes the drive much more comfortable, not to mention safe. Another feature I have really enjoyed is the 360 degree camera angles when parking the car. Here in South Florida, we do not have much in the way of parallel parking - most is just pull-in parking with a parking stoop in the front of the car. I use the 360 degree cameras so I pull into the parking spaces straight rather than at an angle. The sound system is magnificent, especially when listening to FM HD music stations or DVD's. I use Apple Car Play all the time and it streamlines Bluetooth calling, text messages received and readouts of those text messages. I usually buy a new car every year but I have no intention trading this one any time soon. This one is a keeper! The only problem I have had with the car was with "inadvertent trunk opening"! After bringing it in the dealership twice, they said one sure-fire solution to this anomaly is to reprogram the car's computer so that the trunk cannot be opened with the key fobs unless the car doors are unlocked first. So we did that and I have no more inadvertent trunk opening problems. I still can open the trunk without the key fob by moving my foot under the rear bumper or by pressing the trunk release just above the license plate frame. So this is a minor inconvenience - having to unlock the car before using the trunk release button on the key fob - but it has not affected any other trunk operations. I do not know when I will be in the market for another new car, but I am sure it won't be for a few years and I am sure it will be another BMW 7 series. For the money, it is the very best large passenger sedan built. Sure, the Mercedes S Class sedan is a great vehicle, but in my opinion, not worth the $15,000+ more than the 740i with all options. I still recommend that if you buy one of these vehicles, that you make sure you add the Driver's Assistance Package, the Driver's Assistance Plus Package, the Executive Package and the Parking Assistance Package for the 360 degree camera views. I also recommend the 19" wheels. Remember, the car comes with run-flats so you have no jack or spare tire. If I had to do it all over again, I probably would not get the run-flats if I could and would add 19" Summer Performance Tires. I believe it would produce a better ride with better handling. Still the best car I've ever owner or driven!!!
2017 BMW 750i 4.4L V8
Took my car in for its first inspection and was informed that the car would not pass. The tires were worn well past the allowable tread depth for passing the PA state inspection. The dealership informed me new tires and an alignment was needed for $2200. My car had 6200 mi. The shop service foreman told me I wasn't the only one complaining, many 750i's are "eating" tires. I only drive this car to dinner, events, visiting the kids, etc so the mileage was easy miles. The dealership said they would go back to BMW/Pirelli for a warranty claim. After 120 days, I recv'd a check for $440. In addition to the "tire eating option", the seat massaging option will start on its own and run through all of the options until it is turned off. Had numerous issues with the rear seat computer until a software update cured the issues.
Riding on a cloud
The ride is superb. It handles bumps and dips so that you hardly notice them. The performance is excellent— you step on the pedal and you get immediate and excellent response. I don’t know why buy a 750 with the V8 for $10,000 more. This 740xi listed for $92,000 with options. BMW charges a big premium for options—some of which should be standard but aren’t! I have had the car for 17 months and have driven it 12,000 miles. I have had no mechanical problems and no recalls! The interior is very comfortable and the legroom could comfortably accommodate very tall riders. At 35 months and 32,000 miles, the only changes in this review I would make is the BMW 740 is somewhat awkward to drive and to park. When turning right, the right rear wheels follow too quickly and hit the curb. This car seems “fragile”. Any little problem (not mechanical) is very expensive to remedy.
DO NOT BUY - lots of minor electrical issues
I have had several 7 series, and I usually love them because they drive well, have beautiful interiors, and great technology. Unfortunately, this model is terrible. If you go to the lots, you will notice lots of year-old, low-mileage used cars... that's because people are having so much trouble with them. Mine has been in for repair 4 times in the first 4 months. The car will flash and display warnings, systems will shut down, it 'bongs'... literally will drive you insane. It has already been recalled once, too.
value of car is horrible
wanted to trade in and they being bmw offered $42,000 for a 2017 model year with 11,500 miles and sticker on car was $101,250
