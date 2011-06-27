Estimated values
2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,264
|$16,157
|$18,012
|Clean
|$13,626
|$15,422
|$17,172
|Average
|$12,350
|$13,952
|$15,491
|Rough
|$11,074
|$12,482
|$13,811
Estimated values
2015 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,060
|$14,886
|$16,674
|Clean
|$12,476
|$14,209
|$15,896
|Average
|$11,308
|$12,855
|$14,341
|Rough
|$10,140
|$11,500
|$12,785
Estimated values
2015 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,538
|$20,877
|$23,169
|Clean
|$17,709
|$19,927
|$22,089
|Average
|$16,051
|$18,027
|$19,927
|Rough
|$14,392
|$16,128
|$17,766
Estimated values
2015 BMW 3 Series 320i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,005
|$13,826
|$15,607
|Clean
|$11,468
|$13,197
|$14,879
|Average
|$10,394
|$11,939
|$13,423
|Rough
|$9,320
|$10,681
|$11,967
Estimated values
2015 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,902
|$19,987
|$22,033
|Clean
|$17,101
|$19,078
|$21,006
|Average
|$15,500
|$17,259
|$18,950
|Rough
|$13,898
|$15,440
|$16,895
Estimated values
2015 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,479
|$15,299
|$17,082
|Clean
|$12,876
|$14,603
|$16,285
|Average
|$11,670
|$13,211
|$14,692
|Rough
|$10,465
|$11,819
|$13,098
Estimated values
2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,880
|$15,576
|$17,239
|Clean
|$13,259
|$14,868
|$16,435
|Average
|$12,018
|$13,450
|$14,827
|Rough
|$10,776
|$12,033
|$13,219
Estimated values
2015 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,133
|$15,858
|$17,549
|Clean
|$13,501
|$15,136
|$16,731
|Average
|$12,237
|$13,693
|$15,094
|Rough
|$10,972
|$12,250
|$13,457
Estimated values
2015 BMW 3 Series ActiveHybrid 3 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,366
|$16,344
|$17,316
|Clean
|$14,678
|$15,601
|$16,508
|Average
|$13,304
|$14,113
|$14,893
|Rough
|$11,929
|$12,626
|$13,277
Estimated values
2015 BMW 3 Series 328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,718
|$15,407
|$17,063
|Clean
|$13,104
|$14,706
|$16,268
|Average
|$11,877
|$13,304
|$14,676
|Rough
|$10,650
|$11,902
|$13,084
Estimated values
2015 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,877
|$14,720
|$16,525
|Clean
|$12,301
|$14,051
|$15,754
|Average
|$11,149
|$12,711
|$14,212
|Rough
|$9,997
|$11,372
|$12,671
Estimated values
2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,418
|$19,647
|$21,833
|Clean
|$16,639
|$18,753
|$20,814
|Average
|$15,081
|$16,965
|$18,778
|Rough
|$13,522
|$15,178
|$16,741
Estimated values
2015 BMW 3 Series 335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,563
|$19,005
|$21,396
|Clean
|$15,822
|$18,140
|$20,398
|Average
|$14,341
|$16,411
|$18,402
|Rough
|$12,859
|$14,682
|$16,406