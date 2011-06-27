  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series
  4. Used 2015 BMW 3 Series
  5. Appraisal value

2015 BMW 3 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,264$16,157$18,012
Clean$13,626$15,422$17,172
Average$12,350$13,952$15,491
Rough$11,074$12,482$13,811
Sell my 2015 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2015 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,060$14,886$16,674
Clean$12,476$14,209$15,896
Average$11,308$12,855$14,341
Rough$10,140$11,500$12,785
Sell my 2015 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2015 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,538$20,877$23,169
Clean$17,709$19,927$22,089
Average$16,051$18,027$19,927
Rough$14,392$16,128$17,766
Sell my 2015 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2015 BMW 3 Series 320i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,005$13,826$15,607
Clean$11,468$13,197$14,879
Average$10,394$11,939$13,423
Rough$9,320$10,681$11,967
Sell my 2015 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2015 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,902$19,987$22,033
Clean$17,101$19,078$21,006
Average$15,500$17,259$18,950
Rough$13,898$15,440$16,895
Sell my 2015 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2015 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,479$15,299$17,082
Clean$12,876$14,603$16,285
Average$11,670$13,211$14,692
Rough$10,465$11,819$13,098
Sell my 2015 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,880$15,576$17,239
Clean$13,259$14,868$16,435
Average$12,018$13,450$14,827
Rough$10,776$12,033$13,219
Sell my 2015 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2015 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,133$15,858$17,549
Clean$13,501$15,136$16,731
Average$12,237$13,693$15,094
Rough$10,972$12,250$13,457
Sell my 2015 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2015 BMW 3 Series ActiveHybrid 3 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,366$16,344$17,316
Clean$14,678$15,601$16,508
Average$13,304$14,113$14,893
Rough$11,929$12,626$13,277
Sell my 2015 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2015 BMW 3 Series 328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,718$15,407$17,063
Clean$13,104$14,706$16,268
Average$11,877$13,304$14,676
Rough$10,650$11,902$13,084
Sell my 2015 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2015 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,877$14,720$16,525
Clean$12,301$14,051$15,754
Average$11,149$12,711$14,212
Rough$9,997$11,372$12,671
Sell my 2015 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,418$19,647$21,833
Clean$16,639$18,753$20,814
Average$15,081$16,965$18,778
Rough$13,522$15,178$16,741
Sell my 2015 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2015 BMW 3 Series 335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,563$19,005$21,396
Clean$15,822$18,140$20,398
Average$14,341$16,411$18,402
Rough$12,859$14,682$16,406
Sell my 2015 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 BMW 3 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,468 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,197 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a BMW 3 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,468 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,197 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 BMW 3 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,468 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,197 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 BMW 3 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 BMW 3 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 BMW 3 Series ranges from $9,320 to $15,607, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 BMW 3 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.