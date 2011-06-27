Used 2015 BMW 3 Series Consumer Reviews

buy a BMW diesel as soon as you can Billy P. , 04/15/2018 328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I got my 328d used with 34k miles. I've put 10k miles on it in the last 6 months. I drive a lot for my work and getting something fun with great gas milage was my goal. I've owed BMW before (2008 335xi) and have owned a number of luxury class vehicles in my day. I traded a 2016 Lexus 350is f sport for this car. Day to day i average 36.5 mpg. I normally get about 520 miles from a tank of gas with about 1/8 tank left at time of fill up. On long highway trips i can get 50.4 miles to the gallon. I live in so. cal so lots of hills and traffic. I couldn't be happier with this car. It's got a lot of pep. It's not a rocket ship but it's got plenty of umph and i rarely miss my faster cars. The M-sport package is a must. It really adds an edge to daily driving. I like to drive a little more aggressively than most daily drivers and the low end grunt brings a smile to my face every time i pull away from a stop. It cruses at 80 mph at just under 2000 rpm. i have to warn you, i did have a fuel injector go bad on me. but they are covered under the EPA for 10 years from purchase date and mine was replaced at no charge. If you buy BMW i strongly suggest CPO. Fixing anything on BMW can be very expensive. With that in mind. this is a fantastic car. One more word of wisdom. don't buy a bmw diesel older than 2013. There was a problem with the timing chains and it causes catastrophic mechanical failure if it breaks. Look up the vin number and make sure it has a "W" in the engine code. Most from 2014 and all (from my understanding) from 2015 on have the W engine. Buy it, drive it, laugh every time you see people buying gas. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

328d - a BMW with the mpg of a geek box gary patterson , 09/19/2015 328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful If you drive a lot, you'll love the comfort, handling and mpg...and with diesel you'll save enough to pay for it. I cannot believe I'm getting 41.1 mpg combined in a BMW. I'm getting 45-50 mpg on the freeway...75mph with the a/c on. I went from $75 for a tank of premium to $35 for a tank of diesel (yes,it's $0.55/gallon less) in Los Angeles...and i'm now filling up once per week or less, compared to every 4-5 days. Fit and finish is German. Instruments laid out as expected. Drink holders actually work in this model. Could use storage under front seat, but lack of spare tire (run flats) gives enough extra space in the car...just not up front. iDrive system works well, and short cut buttons on the dash come in handy. Will store 3 driver's information (radio presets, seats, short cut buttons, climate preference...really slick.) If you cannot find something to listen to, you're not trying...cd,radio, satellite, bluetooth, usb. Backup camera works well with sensors. Update: 2019, Now have over 100,000 miles. No issues. Second set of brakes (at 75,000 miles) Third set of tires (at 101,000 miles) Still looks and runs great. Mpg runs between 38-42 combined. Freeway is about 46-48 mpg. Feels like I can get 200k+ out of the car without issues, but I'll find out. No squeaks. I did find an extra 12v plug below the glove box. (4 year surprise). I'd buy 328d another in a minute. update: 2020, still able to get over 650 miles per tank on the highway. I have over 115,000 miles, no issues. BMW dealers have increased their service costs; oil changes were $75-85, now they want to charge $100's , so I've switched to independent service place where they charge $80-90. Found the AD-Blue at VW dealers for $11 for a 2.5 Gallon jug with attachment that fits the BMW fill threads...I'll get about 15,000 miles out the AD-Blue. I've replaced a head lamp bulb, running light bulb, and air filters, oil changes in the past year. The car feels like I can get 200,000-250,000 out of it without too much effort. I'll let you know. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Probably the best car i've owned! Jonas Bickford , 03/02/2016 335i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful Ok, i'll start off first with the pros. The car is F.A.S.T! If I need to get around someone on the freeway, I barely even touch the gas pedal, and i'm in front of them. The gas mileage is great, considering I have a lead foot (average freeway speed is 80 mph). Also, the seats are the most comfortable seats I have a had in a luxury car. And trust me, all my life I have owned luxury vehicles (Range Rovers, other BMWs, Mercedes, and even Audis). The iDrive is AMAZING! I owned the 2007 BMW 750Li when it came out, and holy crap did the iDrive suck! It great now! Now the cons. Resale value is horrible! My Range Rover was a 2009 HSE Sport and I sold it in 2011 and got 35k for it! I already checked the BlueBook value for my 335Xi and its already down to 40k! Ughh! When you start the car, it sounds like a crazy diesel motor for a second! Coming back to a pro though, the drive is so smooth compared to my old 2010 Mercedes 350 Sport! The car has the smoothest suspension I have ever dealt with! And heading back to cons, the rear seats aren't that comfortable if you don't have the heated rear seats option (I do but my friend has a 2014 328Xi with no heated rear seats). And my god, the navigation has sent me to more dead ends then I care to recall. Thats about all my issues I have with it for now. I recommend buying one for sure! Good luck! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Gotta have it (?) Don Noveau , 07/10/2015 320i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Black on Black 320i with manual 6 speed, Sport, Premium and Driver Assistance packages, plus heated front seats. I've had it for two weeks and less than 500 miles. I traded in a 2013 Honda Accord Sport CVT. The Honda had accumulated some equity in the lease, so it went back 5 months early; the dealer paid it all off (residual and 5 payments) leaving a zero balance against the BMW lease. Impressive for Honda. . In several ways, I miss the Honda: the "infotainment" was better. The BMW does not have a Pandora source in its system. Yes, it will stream music, but you control it from the smartphone, not through the car. Rebound control seemed better than the BMW, especially for the rear. I really liked the CVT. ( I don't like automatic transmissions with gears, so I got the manual BMW.) The BMW gas mileage in suburban traffic seems about the same as the Accord, which was excellent: 26 to 40 mpg. Power seems similar also, but the BMW is MUCH quieter and smoother, so it's hard to tell. The BMW certainly seems to have enough power, but it's not a racer. (I purposely looked for a low-powered BMW to save on traffic tickets, based on past experience with other BMWs. This is the primary reason why the 320i attracted me - it's sensible and well balanced.) But when you consider that the BMW lease payment is just $6 more than the Honda payment (although I did kick in a little cash to cover tax and tags), and that it has far more premium features than the Honda did, not to mention all that comes with the BMW brand, The BMW Club, you see the advantage. I'm looking forward to "growing into" the BMW as it breaks in. ONE YEAR LATER: After 14,000 miles, I wouldn't change much about what I wrote previously. However, this car is GOOD on gas. 33-36 around suburbia, and 42 at 70 MPH on cruise, over a 150 mile trip. I've done that trip several times. There are no rattles of any kind. It still doesn't seem fast, but high speed cruising (80+) is excellent, when possible and safe. But I still miss the Honda sometimes, and probably will take another look at that brand in two more years. If I ever get another BMW, I probably won't choose to get the sport seats - they make getting into the car more difficult than it needs to be. This car is a 2015 model. Handling is good, not not appreciably better in feel than my old Accord. I'm sure that if put on a racetrack, the BMW would go around faster than the Accord, but in daily driving, they feel nearly the same. I understand there were some suspension improvements on the 2016. At 20000 miles, I put on Michelin pilot sport as 3 plus non run flat tires. I saved the old continental run flats to put back on for lease end. They have plenty of tread. With the michelins, it's like going from square to round to put it simply. What a difference. If I do get a flat, I have an inexpensive can of Slime and a compressor. If I ever get another car with summer run flat tires, I'll make this change in week one. Otherwise I stand by my previous comments. 27000 Miles: I also have a 1997 Z3 that I have renovated. Lately, I'm choosing to drive it over the 320i. It just drives better even though it uses a lot more gas. I'm looking forward to the end of the 320i lease so that I can find another used BMW to fix up. Still, the 320 is a great car for long trips. 35000 miles: Ditto the last comments above. It's an excellent car that feels like it would last another 20 years with no problem. I'm wondering about my lease mileage choice (15,000/year). I have 6 months left to drive 10,000 miles. Either I set off across the country, or turn the car in with significant unused miles. I tried out a 2018 Accord. If I do get a new car, that will be it. Looking at residual value, this 320i would cost $24,999 to buy. It does have special equipment, but similar 320's are already available for $23,000 full retail price, and with less mileage. That's the same price range as a brand new Accord Sport. I think Ill just use the Z3 as my daily driver for a while, or pick up a used 8-10 year old Bimmer for $ mid-teens. The brand does still have exclusivity. FINA Review: As promised above, I found a 2002 BMW 330ci convertible with 59000 miles. For $7,000. It was a local car, too. After purchase, I added a Bluetooth device, did a LOT of cosmetic cleanup and painting in the interior, refinished the leather seats, had quite a few dents taken out by paintless dent repair, replaced all four rotors and pads with ceramic pads (no dust), Painted the wheels and the rear bumper, and now have a very respectable $9,000 car that should be reliable for quite some time. I returned the 320i three months early to save on insurance. So, the overall review of the 320i is "meh". Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value