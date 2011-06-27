  1. Home
Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 320i Features & Specs

More about the 2015 3 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.2/568.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Lighting Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Power Front Seats w/Driver Seat Memoryyes
Navigation System w/Touchpadyes
Enhanced USB and Bluetooth Plus Smartphone Integrationyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Split Fold-Down Rear Seatyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
18" V-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
Moonroofyes
18" Star-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Measurements
Length182.2 in.
Curb weight3340 lbs.
Gross weight4400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height56.3 in.
Maximum payload900 lbs.
Wheel base110.6 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Mojave Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Liquid Blue Metallic
  • Sparkling Bronze Metallic
  • Orion Silver Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dakota Oyster/Black w/Dark Oyster Accent, leather
  • Venetian Beige Dakota, premium leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Black Dakota, premium leather
  • Venetian Beige, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
225/50R17 94V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles