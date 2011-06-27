Estimated values
2009 Audi TT 3.2 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,884
|$11,100
|$13,079
|Clean
|$7,205
|$10,129
|$11,907
|Average
|$5,846
|$8,188
|$9,564
|Rough
|$4,488
|$6,247
|$7,221
Estimated values
2009 Audi TT 3.2 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,186
|$13,362
|$15,926
|Clean
|$8,395
|$12,193
|$14,499
|Average
|$6,812
|$9,857
|$11,646
|Rough
|$5,229
|$7,520
|$8,792
Estimated values
2009 Audi TT 2.0T quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,363
|$7,802
|$9,299
|Clean
|$4,901
|$7,120
|$8,466
|Average
|$3,977
|$5,755
|$6,800
|Rough
|$3,053
|$4,391
|$5,134
Estimated values
2009 Audi TT 2.0T quattro 2dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,438
|$7,908
|$9,427
|Clean
|$4,969
|$7,217
|$8,582
|Average
|$4,032
|$5,834
|$6,893
|Rough
|$3,095
|$4,451
|$5,204
Estimated values
2009 Audi TT 2.0T 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,972
|$8,633
|$9,674
|Clean
|$6,371
|$7,878
|$8,807
|Average
|$5,170
|$6,369
|$7,074
|Rough
|$3,969
|$4,859
|$5,341
Estimated values
2009 Audi TT 3.2 quattro 2dr Hatchback AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,559
|$7,858
|$8,678
|Clean
|$5,994
|$7,171
|$7,901
|Average
|$4,864
|$5,797
|$6,346
|Rough
|$3,734
|$4,423
|$4,791
Estimated values
2009 Audi TT 2.0T 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,743
|$9,529
|$11,245
|Clean
|$6,162
|$8,696
|$10,238
|Average
|$5,000
|$7,030
|$8,223
|Rough
|$3,838
|$5,363
|$6,208
Estimated values
2009 Audi TT 3.2 quattro 2dr Hatchback AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,738
|$7,846
|$8,552
|Clean
|$6,158
|$7,160
|$7,786
|Average
|$4,997
|$5,788
|$6,254
|Rough
|$3,836
|$4,416
|$4,721