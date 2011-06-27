  1. Home
Estimated values
2009 Audi TT 3.2 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,884$11,100$13,079
Clean$7,205$10,129$11,907
Average$5,846$8,188$9,564
Rough$4,488$6,247$7,221
Estimated values
2009 Audi TT 3.2 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,186$13,362$15,926
Clean$8,395$12,193$14,499
Average$6,812$9,857$11,646
Rough$5,229$7,520$8,792
Estimated values
2009 Audi TT 2.0T quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,363$7,802$9,299
Clean$4,901$7,120$8,466
Average$3,977$5,755$6,800
Rough$3,053$4,391$5,134
Estimated values
2009 Audi TT 2.0T quattro 2dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,438$7,908$9,427
Clean$4,969$7,217$8,582
Average$4,032$5,834$6,893
Rough$3,095$4,451$5,204
Estimated values
2009 Audi TT 2.0T 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,972$8,633$9,674
Clean$6,371$7,878$8,807
Average$5,170$6,369$7,074
Rough$3,969$4,859$5,341
Estimated values
2009 Audi TT 3.2 quattro 2dr Hatchback AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,559$7,858$8,678
Clean$5,994$7,171$7,901
Average$4,864$5,797$6,346
Rough$3,734$4,423$4,791
Estimated values
2009 Audi TT 2.0T 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,743$9,529$11,245
Clean$6,162$8,696$10,238
Average$5,000$7,030$8,223
Rough$3,838$5,363$6,208
Estimated values
2009 Audi TT 3.2 quattro 2dr Hatchback AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,738$7,846$8,552
Clean$6,158$7,160$7,786
Average$4,997$5,788$6,254
Rough$3,836$4,416$4,721
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Audi TT on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Audi TT with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,969 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,217 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Audi TT is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Audi TT with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,969 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,217 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Audi TT, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Audi TT with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,969 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,217 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Audi TT. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Audi TT and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Audi TT ranges from $3,095 to $9,427, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Audi TT is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.