Used 2009 Audi TT Consumer Reviews

New England Tourer Golfpixel , 03/08/2016 3.2 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6AM) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Much better value than the Porsche/Mercedes equivalent. A real gem at good price plus the reliability of Quattro AWD. Second TT and loving it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Sophisticated Sport Ken , 09/20/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car loves corners. It is fun to drive and makes my commute to work enjoyable. I decided on the Audi over Porsche, BMW, Lexus, Infiniti and have enjoyed the decision daily. Consistently surprised at how quickly I get up to traffic speed with torque to spare when I want to pass someone. Brakes are quick to engage without being too grippy. My wife and I had no plans to take our girls in it, but they love it. Lots of fun to drop off at school surrounded by monster SUVs and minivans. Booster shopping was a challenge. For as small and low as the car is, there has not been a grocery or Costco run it has not yet been able to handle. Thoroughly enjoying my mid-life crisis mobile. Report Abuse

First Time Audi Owner! NewAudi , 01/26/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Knew 2009 was my year for getting a convertible. Researched a number of different types from Miata to 350Z and finally Audi. Although I liked the Miata, wanted a little more and was deciding between the Z and Audi. Two major drawbacks to conisder on the Z: 1) Poor interior quality and look for what you are spending; 2) Horrible fuel economy. The Z seems to be perfect for brute power in a nice package. After spending the day test driving the Audi, decision was clear. For about the same price, the Audi delivers beauty, responsiveness, kuxury interior!! Top or down, awesome car to drive!! Also, there aren't as many on the road so you don't just blend into the sea of cars. Check it out. Report Abuse

Outstanding Professor TK , 09/18/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful You can have the BMW's and the Cayman, this is one outstanding car. It may not have the tooth jarring aspects of a raw sports car but it is a perfect combination of luxury and performance. The build quality is typical Audi and even with the 2.0 the torque and power is more than enough. Traded an '03 FWD TT for this one and I couldn't be happier with the styling, performance and Quattro. It is a real head turner and so fun to drive especially with the paddle shifters which can be used at any time in any mode. It's just a great car. Report Abuse