Used 2008 Audi S4 Consumer Reviews

watered-down DTM car, mechanic sold separately Kurt Bulicek , 01/26/2018 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Throaty as hell, insane torque and acceleration w/o turbos or supercharger, gorgeous inside/out especially with carbon fiber interior, Recaro seats, 6 spd manual a must, AWD rally car-inspired performance for the street, handles like a half track in the winter with a pair of Blizzaks or other decent all-season/winter tires. Burns through gas/tires and you'll never want to be too far away from your nearest German auto mechanic. Aftermarket warranties are definitely your friend even if you have to fight the warranty company and your mechanic to use them when necessary. Lots of enthusiasts out there so no shortage of how-to repair videos, mods/upgrades through JHM or APR and others, and articles online like Audizine. Timing chain tensioners/guides are looming maintenance calamity cause they're shitty plastic components buried between engine and firewall requiring engine pull for replacement, ouch. Giant 4.2L crammed into an engine compartment designed for a 2.0L T meaning you have to be a lemming to reach anything without completely disassembling it to get at it. Pretty much a watered-down DTM car, a true sports car driving experience. You'll love it but you'll pay for it just like anything in life. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Beautiful S4 K-IVY-D , 11/15/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is everything you expect it to be and more. It's comfortable and has all the buttons and switches and toys you could ever want. Everything makes sense, everything works the way it should, and you can tell Audi used very high quality components that most people would never notice. Like very quiet power window motors, totally silent rear window power sunshade. The sound of the engine is intoxicating. It squirts like lighting between corners. Suspension doesn't squat, dive or roll, but is perfectly luxurious like an Audi should be. Mine is electric blue and I get compliments almost daily on it. Think pure domination.

Still a compromise Sridhar Gururaj , 01/29/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is just a notch above the A4. No doubt it is a blast to drive (think smooth linear acceleration) and luxurious inside, it is still not a sports car by any stretch. It's got a ton of gadgets, but 0-60 still takes forever. It looks great, but falls short of the styling of its BMW competitor. The best thing is the price. I bought mine for $44000 fully loaded. If you are a good negotiator, you should be able to do far better.

4Door AWD Rocket! ALCK3MiST , 05/22/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Only have had the car for a few month, but I love it more with each day. Silky smooth V8 with a brilliant 6 spd tranny. Pull exceptionally in every gear. Love the seats with the alecantra inserts. The Bose stereo sounds great, however the ipod adapter broke shortly after I bought it.