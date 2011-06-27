Used 2008 Audi S4 Consumer Reviews
watered-down DTM car, mechanic sold separately
Throaty as hell, insane torque and acceleration w/o turbos or supercharger, gorgeous inside/out especially with carbon fiber interior, Recaro seats, 6 spd manual a must, AWD rally car-inspired performance for the street, handles like a half track in the winter with a pair of Blizzaks or other decent all-season/winter tires. Burns through gas/tires and you'll never want to be too far away from your nearest German auto mechanic. Aftermarket warranties are definitely your friend even if you have to fight the warranty company and your mechanic to use them when necessary. Lots of enthusiasts out there so no shortage of how-to repair videos, mods/upgrades through JHM or APR and others, and articles online like Audizine. Timing chain tensioners/guides are looming maintenance calamity cause they're shitty plastic components buried between engine and firewall requiring engine pull for replacement, ouch. Giant 4.2L crammed into an engine compartment designed for a 2.0L T meaning you have to be a lemming to reach anything without completely disassembling it to get at it. Pretty much a watered-down DTM car, a true sports car driving experience. You'll love it but you'll pay for it just like anything in life.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Beautiful S4
This car is everything you expect it to be and more. It's comfortable and has all the buttons and switches and toys you could ever want. Everything makes sense, everything works the way it should, and you can tell Audi used very high quality components that most people would never notice. Like very quiet power window motors, totally silent rear window power sunshade. The sound of the engine is intoxicating. It squirts like lighting between corners. Suspension doesn't squat, dive or roll, but is perfectly luxurious like an Audi should be. Mine is electric blue and I get compliments almost daily on it. Think pure domination.
Still a compromise
This car is just a notch above the A4. No doubt it is a blast to drive (think smooth linear acceleration) and luxurious inside, it is still not a sports car by any stretch. It's got a ton of gadgets, but 0-60 still takes forever. It looks great, but falls short of the styling of its BMW competitor. The best thing is the price. I bought mine for $44000 fully loaded. If you are a good negotiator, you should be able to do far better.
4Door AWD Rocket!
Only have had the car for a few month, but I love it more with each day. Silky smooth V8 with a brilliant 6 spd tranny. Pull exceptionally in every gear. Love the seats with the alecantra inserts. The Bose stereo sounds great, however the ipod adapter broke shortly after I bought it.
2008 Audi S4
I love the sound and performance of the big V8. The AWD has been impressive in the snow and on ice. It can still get stuck if the snow is deep enough, and the traction control system is complex. Audi does not provide good information on it. The ride is on the harsh side, and not adjustable. There have been transient squeaks and rattles from the interior body panels. The rear seat is cramped. Aside from all this, the car is very quick, handles well and is a blast to drive. Navigation and audio system both excellent, and I like the iPod integration even though the track names do not show up on the screen
Sponsored cars related to the S4
Related Used 2008 Audi S4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4