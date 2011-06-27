Estimated values
2008 Audi S4 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,412
|$11,548
|$13,425
|Clean
|$7,754
|$10,659
|$12,348
|Average
|$6,439
|$8,880
|$10,194
|Rough
|$5,124
|$7,101
|$8,040
Estimated values
2008 Audi S4 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,357
|$11,472
|$13,336
|Clean
|$7,704
|$10,588
|$12,266
|Average
|$6,397
|$8,821
|$10,127
|Rough
|$5,090
|$7,054
|$7,987
Estimated values
2008 Audi S4 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,819
|$16,224
|$18,860
|Clean
|$10,895
|$14,974
|$17,347
|Average
|$9,047
|$12,475
|$14,322
|Rough
|$7,199
|$9,976
|$11,296
Estimated values
2008 Audi S4 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,924
|$17,377
|$18,972
|Clean
|$13,757
|$16,039
|$17,450
|Average
|$11,424
|$13,362
|$14,406
|Rough
|$9,090
|$10,685
|$11,363
Estimated values
2008 Audi S4 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,001
|$12,356
|$14,365
|Clean
|$8,297
|$11,404
|$13,213
|Average
|$6,890
|$9,501
|$10,908
|Rough
|$5,482
|$7,598
|$8,603
Estimated values
2008 Audi S4 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,244
|$12,689
|$14,752
|Clean
|$8,522
|$11,712
|$13,568
|Average
|$7,076
|$9,757
|$11,202
|Rough
|$5,630
|$7,802
|$8,835