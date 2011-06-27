Used 2002 Audi S4 Consumer Reviews

One great Audi! EL , 11/03/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is an all around great car. It's an absolute blast to drive, and you can blow away most cars you'll encouter at the red light on your way home from the grocery store. Plus, it's just a little bit different, which is always good. Report Abuse

Best all around car Dave Sanborn , 05/17/2005 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I recently went through the experience of having our 1st child and after 6 months realized that a stable of 2 Porsches wasn't working very well. I have always been a Porsche fanatic and owned a 930 turbo and a Boxster. Knowing that I needed to buy a more practical car but realizing I wouldn't be happy with less performance, I stumbled across the Audi S4. This car is the very best all around car that is on the market. It offers a stock 250hp twin turbo engine (which can easily be tuned to 310hp) with a max torque at 1850rpms. This thing shoots off the line and handles corners like a Porsche. It's also very comfortable, fits a baby seat in the backseat, has 4 doors, huge trunk, and can handle snow. Report Abuse

What a Delight!! Nelson S. , 04/12/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is awesome to drive. Worth the money to buy. Upgraded the ECU on this car, went up against a new 2002 Infiniti Q45 with 340HP and I beat him, not by much but goes to show what an Audi can do against a car with 300+ HP. Would highly recommend anyone interested in one to go down to your local dealer and test drive one today!!! Report Abuse

Great Audi alan ross , 05/04/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful It goes very fast, feels very solid and all the while is very smooth. I received an A4 loaner and rode it all day..nice car but when I got my S4 back I realized what the 8K upcharge buys..all of the above. I will buy the next generation if they keep the computerized suspension to a minimum and hopefully they will put this CAR on a diet. Report Abuse