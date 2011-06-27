Used 2002 Audi S4 quattro Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.0/360.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,900
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1850 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves30
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,900
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Rear center lap beltyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,900
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,900
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,900
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,900
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,900
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room38.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,900
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,900
Front track58.9 in.
Length176.7 in.
Curb weight3593 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.5 in.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Height54.9 in.
Wheel base102.6 in.
Width68.2 in.
Rear track58.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,900
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black
  • Cactus Green
  • Casablanca White
  • Imola Yellow
  • Laser Red
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Nogaro Blue
  • Pearlescent White
  • Santorin Blue
Interior Colors
  • Onyx/Silver
  • Onyx
  • Onyx/Blue
  • Silver
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,900
225/45R17 tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,900
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,900
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
