Estimated values
2002 Audi S4 Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,606
|$4,202
|$5,093
|Clean
|$2,327
|$3,760
|$4,554
|Average
|$1,768
|$2,877
|$3,474
|Rough
|$1,210
|$1,994
|$2,395
Estimated values
2002 Audi S4 Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,275
|$6,387
|$6,501
|Clean
|$5,602
|$5,715
|$5,813
|Average
|$4,257
|$4,373
|$4,435
|Rough
|$2,913
|$3,030
|$3,057
Estimated values
2002 Audi S4 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,728
|$4,800
|$5,952
|Clean
|$2,435
|$4,295
|$5,322
|Average
|$1,851
|$3,286
|$4,060
|Rough
|$1,266
|$2,277
|$2,799
Estimated values
2002 Audi S4 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,883
|$4,577
|$5,523
|Clean
|$2,574
|$4,096
|$4,938
|Average
|$1,956
|$3,134
|$3,767
|Rough
|$1,338
|$2,171
|$2,597