Estimated values
2001 Audi S4 Avant Quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,611
|$4,690
|$4,768
|Clean
|$4,110
|$4,191
|$4,258
|Average
|$3,109
|$3,193
|$3,239
|Rough
|$2,108
|$2,195
|$2,220
Estimated values
2001 Audi S4 Quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,292
|$3,542
|$4,238
|Clean
|$2,043
|$3,165
|$3,785
|Average
|$1,545
|$2,412
|$2,879
|Rough
|$1,048
|$1,658
|$1,973