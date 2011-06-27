Used 2001 Audi S4 Consumer Reviews

Puts a smile on your face every time you drive it stefanv , 04/18/2015 Quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 5A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought this car about 7 months ago and I have loved every minute of it. The car sticks to the road around turns and has that awesome acceleration! It is so responsive that it feels almost like a go kart. A lot of people talk about how expensive the repairs are on this car, which is true. My oil pan cracked about a month ago. The dealership charged about $1,000 to replace the oil pan, and replace the cam shaft tensioner valves. I am a car enthusiast, so in my eyes this car is worth the extra money for repairs. As some say you have to pay to play! Report Abuse

Maxumum S4 Maximum , 11/01/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've owned my S4 for the past 3 years and now it's time for a decision between a new lease or Buy out. I drove the new V8 S4 and even though it seemed more refined in a luxury feel it was a pretty easy choice to continue on with my '01 S4. The S4 has been an all around performer, not as confidence inspiring as the Boxster I had previoiusly but still a real kick to drive. I never did chip it but I did drive one and it's the next step since deciding not to go with an '05. Lots of aftermarket goodies will keep me happy for awhile. The power is great on back roads due to the high torque, not as great in a drag race. This car is a real kick when in and out of the throttle in the twisties.

What's not to like? B5alltheway , 08/26/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have had this car only a few months. Love spending every second in it. Sounds and handles great even in stock. This is the only car I've ever wanted, more than any BMW or Audi. The B5 S4 is truely a work of art and probably has the best engine ever made. Nothing compares to the 2.7TT when it comes time to do upgrades. There is so much potential with this car that no other audi except the A6 2.7tt can offer. This engine can handle 400awhp without making any kind of mechanical upgrades to rods or pistons.The Euro RS4 comes stock with k04s and 380hp on the same engine. When Audi made this car they tried everything they could to limit this engine. Once you unleash it, you wont be dissapointed.

Won't be buying another one. Scott , 01/15/2010 1 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this car used in 2004 for an independent dealer. This car is a lot of fun to drive and handles great. Gas mileage sucks, but it's a twin tubo V6 with AWD so what do you expect. Past the fun to drive part I am really disappointed with the car. After 100K miles it has completely fallen apart. If Audi wants to claim to be a great reliable car they need to go back to the drawing board. Since October 09 to January 10 I have put over 3,500 in to the car. Now the O2 sensors (at least two of the four) have gone bad and that will cost me over $400 to get fixed. It's for sale and I will not be buying another one! Friends of mine are about to sell there A4 for the same reasons.