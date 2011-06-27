Used 2012 Audi A6 Consumer Reviews

Incredible, Fabulous ... WOW!!! joea1772 , 09/20/2011 33 of 33 people found this review helpful First time Audi owner ... I could not be happier with the A6. Considered the BMW 535xi, e350, and Infiniti 37x. Test drove each 2 different times and each time I was swayed towards the A6. BMW was quickly eliminated because of the run flat tires. I have heard several stories that they are costly and prone to issues. 37x was eliminated because the shifting seemed a bit harsh and quirky. Also, I did not like the navigation. e350 was eliminated (even though I was offered a 11% off MSRP) because in the end I preferred the ride, feel, and technology of the A6. For me, the A6 offered the best ride and performance of the others. Report Abuse

Audi A6 v. BMW 535xi keiths7 , 12/30/2011 30 of 31 people found this review helpful I decided that my next car would be a BMW 535xi or the Audi A6. My wife drives a 2008 BMW 535xi T and we really love the car...it does drive like a dream. However, the new 2012 BMW 535xi is a big disappointment. Driving characteristics are null/void...nothing there...boring. Is the BMW nice- yes, absolutely. Is it refined, of course. But ultimately the BMW does not compare to the new Audi A6. I was shocked, floored and surprised. It is that noticable of a difference. We are thrilled with the purchase, ride, technology, and price ($2,000 off for current BMW owners). Most gorgeous car we've ever owned...and my 6 & 8 year olds love the heated seats. Report Abuse

The Best car I ever drove audi13 , 03/04/2012 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I am a new Audi owner, I never thought this car would be so much fun to drive, it is light and fast, if you are wanting a fast car that is easy on the fuel, this car is the best one. My last trip was about 540 miles and I had another 125 miles left on the range using the same tank of gas, this car comes with a cvt that allows the car to drive in like a manual, automatic, or a CVT, if you want to drive easy it is so smooth on the highway, if you want a more power then shift it to dynamic mode and you will get to 120 miles/ hour in seconds. You will get a rush!!!!!!!!!!!!!! The interior is Awsome, This year Mercedes-Benz and BMW left are left the dust. Report Abuse

German Gem with Head Turning Looks live2design , 12/07/2012 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I am very pleased with my decision on purchasing the Audi A6. It has great exterior design combined with great interior design and fit/finish. I love the many subtle design cues that I didn't notice when shopping around. I have enjoyed the Audi MMI and find it very easy to operate and get familiarized with; while it also appears to seamlessly pair and operate with my iPhone for telephony and audio uses. At night, the cabin is nicely lighted with the "cockpit" lights and nice (adjustable) ambient lighting which I didn't even know it had prior to purchasing. I feel Audi has a strong product portfolio for 2012 that has exceptional design, technology and value among its luxury Report Abuse