Estimated values
2012 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,710
|$13,573
|$15,754
|Clean
|$9,944
|$12,604
|$14,625
|Average
|$8,412
|$10,666
|$12,366
|Rough
|$6,880
|$8,728
|$10,108
Estimated values
2012 Audi A6 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,059
|$11,481
|$13,327
|Clean
|$8,411
|$10,661
|$12,371
|Average
|$7,115
|$9,022
|$10,461
|Rough
|$5,819
|$7,383
|$8,551