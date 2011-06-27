Used 2013 Audi A5 Consumer Reviews
A5 Convertible is a delightful year-round driver!
My 2013 Audi A5 has been a delight to own. The car is incredibly functional with all wheel drive, comfortable interior, great looks and good fuel economy. The convertible works effortlessly, and it is incredibly quiet with the top up, as well as warm during the winter. The attention to detail is exceptional with high quality materials and options that will impress most drivers. The car is very competent on the road at high speeds, but does equally well as a relaxed touring car at slower speeds with the top down. I never thought I would ever enjoy owning a car like this, especially driving it year-round! I picked mine up used with very low miles, and for the price it was just too good to pass up. It still has the balance of the factory warranty, and the dealer has been great so far. A few highlights: The Bang and Olufsen stereo will not disappoint, even with the top down. The MMI Nav system has an incredible amount of features, but it does take time to master, so keep your owner's manual close. The heated seats coupled with the neck warmers and wind deflector will keep you cozy with the top down even on very cold days. The Quattro system is incredibly competent on slippery roads. This is just such a complete package in a convertible that's designed to be used as a daily driver. Audi's quality seems to have increased significantly in recent years, so hopefully the car will stand the test of time. So far I have had great luck with the dealer for servicing. Seems as though Audi is trying very hard to compete successfully against the other luxury brands. Update on 7/19/16: Been putting a lot of miles on the A5, and now at 21,000. It continues to be a great car to own. I did need to replace the tires though because of an alignment issue which caused the Pirellis to make a lot of noise. Other than that, it has been pretty much a trouble free ride with up to 30 mpg on the highway. It's an easy car to live with on a daily basis. Update on 1/20/17: Miles are now at 27,000 and the Audi continues to be trouble free. I put a set of Michelin Alpin Sports on for winter, and the car is wonderfully competent on slippery roads. A small disappointment is the sound quality of SiriusXM, especially when compared to HD FM stations and CDs. SiriusXM does not allow the sounds system to show off all it can truly do. Other than that, I do enjoy owning this vehicle a lot. I can't wait until it's warm enough again to put the top down! Update on 1/23/18: Miles are now at 42,000. The last year has been relatively trouble-free with the A5. The only issue was a bad fuel injector that was replaced under warranty. Other than that, the car continues to be a delight to own and drive. The mileage continues to be very good, it's always enjoyable to drive, and it goes like a tank in the winter. If you're thinking about purchasing an A5 cabrio, I would highly recommend it. It's a very easy car to live with regardless of the season. Update on 1/24/20: The A5 now has 68,000 miles on it. The extended warranty ran out, so now I'm on my own. Took it on a 3,000 mile round trip to Florida, and it performed flawlessly except for an oil level sensor issue. Seems this is a somewhat common issue and an easy fix, but it is alarming when the car tells you to add oil when it's not needed. I did need the steering half-shaft replaced a second time in two years, and the car has developed a few electrical quirks during the past couple of years including the automatic power window not working correctly on the passenger side sometimes and the inability to adjust the volume when using the satellite radio sometimes. I do still enjoy the car very much, but wonder what lies ahead because it has not been exactly a maintenance-free vehicle. Also, a trip to the Audi dealer almost always is not cheap and you may need to travel a distance to find one. It may partially explain why the resale value on these is not that great. My recommendation would be to find one with as few miles as possible that was not used in winter. They are delightful cars though! Update on 7/25/20: The A5 just hit 75,000 miles and needs a $700 required maintenance that includes spark plugs. It seems as though this car could be designed to be more maintenance free than it is. Other than that, the car is still a joy to drive. A recent trip of 1,600 miles returned 32 mpg. Other than the quirk of the radio volume not working occasionally (usually fixes itself with a restart of the car), the A% continues to be generally trouble-free. Used A5 Cabriolets can be found at reasonable prices, and I continue to recommend this car knowing that maintenance costs will be above average.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Audi-awesome car
Amazing car, luxury, comfort, and great looks-pleased for 3 yrs and NO issues at all
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My second A5 Cab
I really love my car. I traded in a Porsche Boxter and a Jeep and bought this car. It is easy to drive, handles great, and is better than my Jeep in the snow of Chicago winters. Acceleration is adequate, handling is great, and the convertible top is so tight and quiet you don't even know that you are in a rag top. I can get golf clubs in the trunk with the top down. Not may convertibles will allow that. I will probably buy another A5 or possible move up to an S5. I think it is the best convertible out there if you live where there is snow.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Awesome AWD, fun, road-gripping, head-turning
SO NICE to own something that under-promises & over-delivers... in spades. Total blast to create some G's in every direction... including when it's wet or snow roads(!). Simply outstanding style, safety, & sizzle. Most well-thotout vehicle i'v ever owned (& that includes alot). Be smart/safe & make sure warranty covers U for awhile &/or add an (expensive-but-worth-it) extended warranty. Even tho rarely needed, Audis are NOT cheap if they break. Note to all: Prestige trim is best, NOT Premium Plus.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Convertible Top Broke Twice in 2 years - dont buy!
gGot a pre-owned car - convertible top broke down twice in 2 year - STAY AWAY. CostGuard is refusing to cover the costs, while it's clearly covered. DONT BUY COMPLETE COVERAGE - RIP OFF.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the A5
Related Used 2013 Audi A5 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4