Used 2013 Audi A5 Consumer Reviews

Tim Moore , 01/18/2016 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

15 of 15 people found this review helpful

My 2013 Audi A5 has been a delight to own. The car is incredibly functional with all wheel drive, comfortable interior, great looks and good fuel economy. The convertible works effortlessly, and it is incredibly quiet with the top up, as well as warm during the winter. The attention to detail is exceptional with high quality materials and options that will impress most drivers. The car is very competent on the road at high speeds, but does equally well as a relaxed touring car at slower speeds with the top down. I never thought I would ever enjoy owning a car like this, especially driving it year-round! I picked mine up used with very low miles, and for the price it was just too good to pass up. It still has the balance of the factory warranty, and the dealer has been great so far. A few highlights: The Bang and Olufsen stereo will not disappoint, even with the top down. The MMI Nav system has an incredible amount of features, but it does take time to master, so keep your owner's manual close. The heated seats coupled with the neck warmers and wind deflector will keep you cozy with the top down even on very cold days. The Quattro system is incredibly competent on slippery roads. This is just such a complete package in a convertible that's designed to be used as a daily driver. Audi's quality seems to have increased significantly in recent years, so hopefully the car will stand the test of time. So far I have had great luck with the dealer for servicing. Seems as though Audi is trying very hard to compete successfully against the other luxury brands. Update on 7/19/16: Been putting a lot of miles on the A5, and now at 21,000. It continues to be a great car to own. I did need to replace the tires though because of an alignment issue which caused the Pirellis to make a lot of noise. Other than that, it has been pretty much a trouble free ride with up to 30 mpg on the highway. It's an easy car to live with on a daily basis. Update on 1/20/17: Miles are now at 27,000 and the Audi continues to be trouble free. I put a set of Michelin Alpin Sports on for winter, and the car is wonderfully competent on slippery roads. A small disappointment is the sound quality of SiriusXM, especially when compared to HD FM stations and CDs. SiriusXM does not allow the sounds system to show off all it can truly do. Other than that, I do enjoy owning this vehicle a lot. I can't wait until it's warm enough again to put the top down! Update on 1/23/18: Miles are now at 42,000. The last year has been relatively trouble-free with the A5. The only issue was a bad fuel injector that was replaced under warranty. Other than that, the car continues to be a delight to own and drive. The mileage continues to be very good, it's always enjoyable to drive, and it goes like a tank in the winter. If you're thinking about purchasing an A5 cabrio, I would highly recommend it. It's a very easy car to live with regardless of the season. Update on 1/24/20: The A5 now has 68,000 miles on it. The extended warranty ran out, so now I'm on my own. Took it on a 3,000 mile round trip to Florida, and it performed flawlessly except for an oil level sensor issue. Seems this is a somewhat common issue and an easy fix, but it is alarming when the car tells you to add oil when it's not needed. I did need the steering half-shaft replaced a second time in two years, and the car has developed a few electrical quirks during the past couple of years including the automatic power window not working correctly on the passenger side sometimes and the inability to adjust the volume when using the satellite radio sometimes. I do still enjoy the car very much, but wonder what lies ahead because it has not been exactly a maintenance-free vehicle. Also, a trip to the Audi dealer almost always is not cheap and you may need to travel a distance to find one. It may partially explain why the resale value on these is not that great. My recommendation would be to find one with as few miles as possible that was not used in winter. They are delightful cars though! Update on 7/25/20: The A5 just hit 75,000 miles and needs a $700 required maintenance that includes spark plugs. It seems as though this car could be designed to be more maintenance free than it is. Other than that, the car is still a joy to drive. A recent trip of 1,600 miles returned 32 mpg. Other than the quirk of the radio volume not working occasionally (usually fixes itself with a restart of the car), the A% continues to be generally trouble-free. Used A5 Cabriolets can be found at reasonable prices, and I continue to recommend this car knowing that maintenance costs will be above average.