Estimated values
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,766$12,541$14,874
Clean$9,213$11,816$13,988
Average$8,107$10,365$12,215
Rough$7,001$8,915$10,442
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,282$13,866$16,046
Clean$10,643$13,064$15,089
Average$9,365$11,460$13,177
Rough$8,087$9,857$11,264
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,769$12,543$14,877
Clean$9,215$11,818$13,990
Average$8,109$10,367$12,217
Rough$7,002$8,917$10,443
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,288$18,367$20,967
Clean$14,422$17,305$19,718
Average$12,690$15,181$17,218
Rough$10,959$13,056$14,719
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,236$16,092$18,500
Clean$12,487$15,161$17,398
Average$10,987$13,300$15,193
Rough$9,488$11,439$12,987
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,259$15,947$18,218
Clean$12,508$15,025$17,132
Average$11,006$13,180$14,960
Rough$9,504$11,336$12,789
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,102$15,868$18,203
Clean$12,360$14,950$17,118
Average$10,876$13,115$14,949
Rough$9,392$11,280$12,779
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Prestige 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,701$17,685$20,205
Clean$13,869$16,662$19,000
Average$12,203$14,617$16,592
Rough$10,538$12,571$14,184
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,466$13,967$16,077
Clean$10,817$13,160$15,119
Average$9,518$11,544$13,202
Rough$8,219$9,929$11,286
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,353$16,263$18,719
Clean$12,596$15,322$17,603
Average$11,084$13,441$15,372
Rough$9,571$11,561$13,141
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,639$14,946$17,725
Clean$10,980$14,081$16,669
Average$9,662$12,353$14,556
Rough$8,343$10,624$12,443
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,973$15,714$18,029
Clean$12,239$14,806$16,954
Average$10,769$12,988$14,805
Rough$9,300$11,171$12,656
