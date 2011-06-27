Estimated values
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,766
|$12,541
|$14,874
|Clean
|$9,213
|$11,816
|$13,988
|Average
|$8,107
|$10,365
|$12,215
|Rough
|$7,001
|$8,915
|$10,442
Estimated values
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,282
|$13,866
|$16,046
|Clean
|$10,643
|$13,064
|$15,089
|Average
|$9,365
|$11,460
|$13,177
|Rough
|$8,087
|$9,857
|$11,264
Estimated values
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,769
|$12,543
|$14,877
|Clean
|$9,215
|$11,818
|$13,990
|Average
|$8,109
|$10,367
|$12,217
|Rough
|$7,002
|$8,917
|$10,443
Estimated values
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,288
|$18,367
|$20,967
|Clean
|$14,422
|$17,305
|$19,718
|Average
|$12,690
|$15,181
|$17,218
|Rough
|$10,959
|$13,056
|$14,719
Estimated values
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,236
|$16,092
|$18,500
|Clean
|$12,487
|$15,161
|$17,398
|Average
|$10,987
|$13,300
|$15,193
|Rough
|$9,488
|$11,439
|$12,987
Estimated values
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,259
|$15,947
|$18,218
|Clean
|$12,508
|$15,025
|$17,132
|Average
|$11,006
|$13,180
|$14,960
|Rough
|$9,504
|$11,336
|$12,789
Estimated values
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,102
|$15,868
|$18,203
|Clean
|$12,360
|$14,950
|$17,118
|Average
|$10,876
|$13,115
|$14,949
|Rough
|$9,392
|$11,280
|$12,779
Estimated values
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Prestige 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,701
|$17,685
|$20,205
|Clean
|$13,869
|$16,662
|$19,000
|Average
|$12,203
|$14,617
|$16,592
|Rough
|$10,538
|$12,571
|$14,184
Estimated values
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,466
|$13,967
|$16,077
|Clean
|$10,817
|$13,160
|$15,119
|Average
|$9,518
|$11,544
|$13,202
|Rough
|$8,219
|$9,929
|$11,286
Estimated values
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,353
|$16,263
|$18,719
|Clean
|$12,596
|$15,322
|$17,603
|Average
|$11,084
|$13,441
|$15,372
|Rough
|$9,571
|$11,561
|$13,141
Estimated values
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,639
|$14,946
|$17,725
|Clean
|$10,980
|$14,081
|$16,669
|Average
|$9,662
|$12,353
|$14,556
|Rough
|$8,343
|$10,624
|$12,443
Estimated values
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,973
|$15,714
|$18,029
|Clean
|$12,239
|$14,806
|$16,954
|Average
|$10,769
|$12,988
|$14,805
|Rough
|$9,300
|$11,171
|$12,656