Used 2015 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2015 A4
Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)386.4/515.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4450 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Audi MMI Navigation w/out Audi Connectyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats w/A4 Logoyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Audi Guard Premium Textile Floor Mats w/A4 Logoyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room36.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Holderyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
18" 10-Spoke "High Gloss" Design Wheelsyes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Chrome Grille Stripsyes
Trunk Lid Spoileryes
Audi TravelSpace Base Carrier Barsyes
Measurements
Length185.1 in.
Curb weight3516 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Height56.2 in.
EPA interior volume103.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.6 in.
Width71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Cuvee Silver Metallic
  • Dakota Gray Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Utopia Blue Metallic
  • Tornado Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Volcano Red Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Ibis White
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • S Line Competition Black, leather
  • Brown/Black, leather
  • Gray/Gray, leather
  • Beige/Brown, leather
  • Beige/Black, leather
  • Gray/Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
245/45R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
