- Price Drop$15,999Great Deal | $6,054 below market
2015 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E31,953 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
This 2015 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Platinum comes complete with features such as Turbocharged, Navigation system, Heated front seats, Back up camera, Premium sound system, Rain sensing wipers, Bluetooth connectivity, Full power accessories, Auxiliary input, Aluminum wheels, Heated mirrors, and much more! This One Owner vehicle has a Clean Carfax. Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete. Please chat, email or call today to schedule your test drive and experience the difference for yourself at BMW of Fort Myers! /s/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MFD0F1307104
Stock: TF13017104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $14,988Great Deal | $6,786 below market
2015 Volvo S60 T6 Drive-E60,238 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Darrell Waltrip Subaru - Franklin / Tennessee
JUST REPRICED FROM $16,982, $3,500 below NADA Retail! Nav System, Leather, Moonroof, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound SystemKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Lane Keeping Assist, WiFi Hotspot MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors.EXPERTS ARE SAYING"As you would expect in a Volvo, both the standard front seats and the optional sport seats offer excellent long-trip comfort and proper support." -Edmunds.com.PRICED TO MOVEReduced from $16,982. This S60 is priced $3,500 below NADA Retail. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $43,000*.WHY BUY FROM USWe are one of the largest dealers in the state of Tennessee with over 2000 pre-owned vehicles available.Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo S60 T6 Drive-E with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV149MFMXF2338425
Stock: 3215872P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $10,500Great Deal
2015 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E81,753 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
U.S. Drive Out - Austin / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MFB3F2306814
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,990Great Deal | $1,649 below market
2015 Volvo S60 T549,175 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
TSF Auto Sales - Hasbrouck Heights / New Jersey
This 2015 Volvo S60 4dr 2015.5 4dr Sedan T5 Premier AWD features a 2.5L 5 CYLINDER 5cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Seashell Metallic with a Soft Beige Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo S60 T5 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1612TK4F1353774
Stock: 353774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $11,000Great Deal | $866 below market
2015 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E104,150 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
The Car Exchange - Virginia Beach / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MFM1F2336511
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$15,399Fair Deal | $1,644 below market
2015 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E28,215 milesDelivery available*
Springs Automotive Group Englewood - Englewood / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MFK8F1343685
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,995Good Deal | $843 below market
2015 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E49,272 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, MULTI-ZONE A/C, MP3 COMPATIBLE, TURBOCHARGED ENGINE, ALUMINUM WHEELS.This front wheel drive 2015 Volvo S60 T5 Premier features an impressive 2 Engine with a Ember Black Metallic Exterior with a Soft Beige Leather Interior. With only 49,272 miles this 2015 Volvo S60 is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2015 Volvo S60 in Columbus,OH Includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Memory Seats, Anti Theft System, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Memory Mirrors, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# F1345014* Toyota Direct has this 2015 Volvo S60 T5 Premier ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Toyota Direct Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Toyota Direct today at *(888) 279-1570 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2015 Volvo S60 T5 Premier! Toyota Direct of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 4248 Morse Rd. Columbus OH, 43230 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 37.0 Highway MPG and 25.0 City MPG! This Volvo S60 comes Factory equipped with an impressive 2 engine, an 8-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Telescoping Wheel, Locking Rear Differential, Power Passenger Seat, Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Trip Computer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus OH dealership over these interior options: Dual Power Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Power Drivers Seat, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Moonroof, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Air Conditioning, Illuminated entry, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Tilt Steering Wheel, Bench Seat, Split Folding Rear Seat, Vanity Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Electronic Stability Control, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Emergency communication system, Overhead airbag, Dual Air Bags, Anti-Lock Brakes, Occupant sensing airbag, Rear Head Air Bag, Delay-off headlights, Child Proof Locks, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 226 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Toyota dealership. Toyota Direct has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MFK4F1345014
Stock: F1345014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $12,990Good Deal | $779 below market
2015 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E76,337 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Georgia Auto World - Marietta / Georgia
**WELL MAINTAINED**AIR CONDITIONING**BACKUP CAMERA**PUSH TO START**LEATHER INTERIOR**BLIND SPOT ASSIST**FRONT HEATED SEAT**ALLOY WHEELS**BLUETOOTH ENABLED**NAVIGATION AID**POWER SUNROOF**POWER WINDOWS**POWER MIRRORS**KEYLESS ENTRY**TRIP COMPUTER**VEHICLE ANTI-THEFT**DUAL FRONT CLIMATE CONTROL**TILT STEEING**FULLY DETAILED INSIDE AND OUT**NON SMOKER**READY FOR YOU**BEST DEALS BEGIN OFFERED**WHY LOOK ANYWHERE ELSE**FINANCING AVAILABLE**AGGRESSIVELY PRICE**OUR CARS ARE CERTIFIED**THROUGH OUR MECHANICS AND COME COME PRE-INSPECTED. OPEN 7 DAYS...MON-SAT 9-7PM... SUNDAYS BY APPOINTMENTS 12-5**TRADES WELCOMED**CALL NOW**770-485-9856
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MFCXF2317740
Stock: 317740
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,998Fair Deal | $509 below market
2015 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E34,452 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Canoga Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Canoga Park / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MFB1F1316618
Stock: 19260935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,913Good Deal | $747 below market
2015 Volvo S60 T568,008 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Sunshine Toyota - Battle Creek / Michigan
LOADED WITH OPTIONS, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, LOCAL TRADE, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 17" Sadia Alloy.Sunshine Toyota proudly serving communities for over 34 years of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Portage, Lansing, Grand Rapids, Coldwater, Bronson, Three Rivers, Paw Paw, Oshtemo, Plainwell, Otsego, Richland, Hastings, Delton, Charlotte, Eaton Rapids, Jackson, Parma, Galesburg, Augusta, Climax, Vicksburg, Schoolcraft, Comstock, Parchment, Dowling, Marshall, Gull Lake, East Leroy, Athens, Ceresco, Union City, Albion, Burr Oak, and Homer. Visit http://www.sunshinetoyota.com to view all inventory and see why Customers have voted Sunshine Toyota as a Preferred Dealership to do business with. Michigan's #1 TCUV dealer based on 2019 year end sales data from TMS Cincinnati region.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo S60 T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1612TK0F2334939
Stock: N22841A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $16,995Good Deal | $1,501 below market
2015 Volvo S60 T561,536 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Hi Lo Auto Sales - Frederick / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo S60 T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1612TM7F2356342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,591Fair Deal
2015 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E44,480 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Vista - Vista / California
Crystal White Pearl Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Soft Beige; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. -AUTONATION CERTIFIED VEHICLE! SUBJECT TO A RIGOROUS INSPECTION, SET UP A TEST DRIVE AT BMW OF VISTA. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV126MFC1F1317427
Stock: F1317427
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- $15,777Fair Deal
2015 Volvo S60 T520,171 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Smith Volvo Cars - San Luis Obispo / California
HURRY DOWN TO SMITH VOLVO FOR THIS 2015 VOLVO S60. THIS VOLVO S60 HAS A CLEAN AUTOCHECK REPORT. IT IS ICE WHITE OVER SOFT BEIGE LEATHER AND COMES EQUIPPED WITH ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, MOON ROOF, POWER SEATS, POWER FOLDING REAR HEADRESTS, CRUISE CONTROL, MEMORY SEAT, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, CITY SAFETY COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM, AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR, HOMELINK GARAGE DOOR OPENER, USB AND AUXILIARY PLUGINS, SATELLITE RADIO, AND MUCH MUCH MORE! CALL 888-419-8320 FOR ANY QUESTIONS, OR TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo S60 T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1612TC3F1310004
Stock: 8775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $14,995Fair Deal | $683 below market
2015 Volvo S60 T570,885 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kundert Volvo Cars of Hasbrouck Heights - Hasbrouck Heights / New Jersey
THIS ICE WHITE S60 T5 AWD PREMIER SEDAN IS A RECENT DIRECT TRADE IN TO OUR DEALERSHIP. IT IS A TWO OWNER VEHICLE WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX AND A TERRIFIC VOLVO SERVICE HISTORY. IT HAS A SOFT BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, REAR PARKING CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITORS, PARK ASSIST FRONT AND REAR AND MORE. THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD WITH THE BALANCE OF VOLVO'S CERTIFIED WARRANTY. THAT COVERAGE IS GOOD THROUGH: MARCH 31ST OF 2022 OR 100,000 MILES WHICHEVER OCCURS FIRST.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo S60 T5 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1612TK2F2360345
Stock: 31320A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $15,500Fair Deal
2015 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E31,731 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
McAndrew Motors - Arlington / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MFK1F2353839
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,295Good Deal | $388 below market
2015 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E38,069 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
D-Patrick Volkswagen - Evansville / Indiana
2015 Volvo S60 T5 Premier Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at D-Patrick #1 Used Cars. Our premium vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting the lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans, and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location with sale prices starting as low as $2500. Including a large selection of certified, Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Ford, Lincoln, Honda, and Nissan. Get pre-approved with us, and get financing offers like no payments for 60 days. Get more for your trade at D-Patrick #1 Used Cars where we buy cars for cash. New for 2020, we are Evansville’s Kelley Blue Book Instant Cash Offer Buying Center. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power doo
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MFK7F1358713
Stock: L6767
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $11,995Fair Deal | $433 below market
2015 Volvo S60 T5109,397 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bespoke Auto LLC - Canton / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo S60 T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1612TM8F1357229
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,995Good Deal | $1,332 below market
2015 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E75,607 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ayer Auto Sales - Barre / Vermont
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV126MFB8F2299641
Certified Pre-Owned: No