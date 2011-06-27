Close

Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio

*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, MULTI-ZONE A/C, MP3 COMPATIBLE, TURBOCHARGED ENGINE, ALUMINUM WHEELS.This front wheel drive 2015 Volvo S60 T5 Premier features an impressive 2 Engine with a Ember Black Metallic Exterior with a Soft Beige Leather Interior. With only 49,272 miles this 2015 Volvo S60 is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2015 Volvo S60 in Columbus,OH Includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Memory Seats, Anti Theft System, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Memory Mirrors, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# F1345014**MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 37.0 Highway MPG and 25.0 City MPG! This Volvo S60 comes Factory equipped with an impressive 2 engine, an 8-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Telescoping Wheel, Locking Rear Differential, Power Passenger Seat, Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Trip Computer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Dual Power Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Power Drivers Seat, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Moonroof, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Air Conditioning, Illuminated entry, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Tilt Steering Wheel, Bench Seat, Split Folding Rear Seat, Vanity Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Electronic Stability Control, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Emergency communication system, Overhead airbag, Dual Air Bags, Anti-Lock Brakes, Occupant sensing airbag, Rear Head Air Bag, Delay-off headlights, Child Proof Locks, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV140MFK4F1345014

Stock: F1345014

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020