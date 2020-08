Close

JUST REPRICED FROM $16,982, $3,500 below NADA Retail! Nav System, Leather, Moonroof, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound SystemKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Lane Keeping Assist, WiFi Hotspot MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors.EXPERTS ARE SAYING"As you would expect in a Volvo, both the standard front seats and the optional sport seats offer excellent long-trip comfort and proper support." -Edmunds.com.PRICED TO MOVEReduced from $16,982. This S60 is priced $3,500 below NADA Retail. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $43,000*.WHY BUY FROM USWe are one of the largest dealers in the state of Tennessee with over 2000 pre-owned vehicles available.Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Volvo S60 T6 Drive-E with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV149MFMXF2338425

Stock: 3215872P

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-14-2020