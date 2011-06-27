Estimated values
2015 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,557
|$15,129
|$17,639
|Clean
|$11,995
|$14,441
|$16,816
|Average
|$10,872
|$13,064
|$15,170
|Rough
|$9,749
|$11,687
|$13,525
Estimated values
2015 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,120
|$17,013
|$19,836
|Clean
|$13,489
|$16,239
|$18,910
|Average
|$12,226
|$14,691
|$17,060
|Rough
|$10,962
|$13,143
|$15,210
Estimated values
2015 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,870
|$15,359
|$17,791
|Clean
|$12,295
|$14,660
|$16,961
|Average
|$11,143
|$13,263
|$15,301
|Rough
|$9,992
|$11,865
|$13,642
Estimated values
2015 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,538
|$14,821
|$17,053
|Clean
|$11,977
|$14,147
|$16,258
|Average
|$10,856
|$12,798
|$14,667
|Rough
|$9,734
|$11,450
|$13,076
Estimated values
2015 Audi A4 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,297
|$18,048
|$20,734
|Clean
|$14,613
|$17,227
|$19,767
|Average
|$13,245
|$15,585
|$17,833
|Rough
|$11,876
|$13,942
|$15,899
Estimated values
2015 Audi A4 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,727
|$18,532
|$21,272
|Clean
|$15,024
|$17,689
|$20,280
|Average
|$13,617
|$16,003
|$18,295
|Rough
|$12,210
|$14,316
|$16,311
Estimated values
2015 Audi A4 2.0T Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,969
|$17,681
|$20,331
|Clean
|$14,299
|$16,877
|$19,383
|Average
|$12,960
|$15,268
|$17,486
|Rough
|$11,621
|$13,659
|$15,590
Estimated values
2015 Audi A4 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,772
|$14,184
|$16,537
|Clean
|$11,245
|$13,538
|$15,765
|Average
|$10,192
|$12,248
|$14,223
|Rough
|$9,139
|$10,957
|$12,680
Estimated values
2015 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,665
|$16,164
|$18,604
|Clean
|$13,054
|$15,428
|$17,736
|Average
|$11,832
|$13,957
|$16,001
|Rough
|$10,609
|$12,487
|$14,265