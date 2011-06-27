  1. Home
2015 Audi A4 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,557$15,129$17,639
Clean$11,995$14,441$16,816
Average$10,872$13,064$15,170
Rough$9,749$11,687$13,525
Estimated values
2015 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,120$17,013$19,836
Clean$13,489$16,239$18,910
Average$12,226$14,691$17,060
Rough$10,962$13,143$15,210
Estimated values
2015 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,870$15,359$17,791
Clean$12,295$14,660$16,961
Average$11,143$13,263$15,301
Rough$9,992$11,865$13,642
Estimated values
2015 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,538$14,821$17,053
Clean$11,977$14,147$16,258
Average$10,856$12,798$14,667
Rough$9,734$11,450$13,076
Estimated values
2015 Audi A4 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,297$18,048$20,734
Clean$14,613$17,227$19,767
Average$13,245$15,585$17,833
Rough$11,876$13,942$15,899
Estimated values
2015 Audi A4 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,727$18,532$21,272
Clean$15,024$17,689$20,280
Average$13,617$16,003$18,295
Rough$12,210$14,316$16,311
Estimated values
2015 Audi A4 2.0T Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,969$17,681$20,331
Clean$14,299$16,877$19,383
Average$12,960$15,268$17,486
Rough$11,621$13,659$15,590
Estimated values
2015 Audi A4 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,772$14,184$16,537
Clean$11,245$13,538$15,765
Average$10,192$12,248$14,223
Rough$9,139$10,957$12,680
Estimated values
2015 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,665$16,164$18,604
Clean$13,054$15,428$17,736
Average$11,832$13,957$16,001
Rough$10,609$12,487$14,265
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Audi A4 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Audi A4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,245 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,538 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Audi A4 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Audi A4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,245 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,538 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Audi A4, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Audi A4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,245 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,538 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Audi A4. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Audi A4 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Audi A4 ranges from $9,139 to $16,537, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Audi A4 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.