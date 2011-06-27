Used 2015 Audi A4 Consumer Reviews

Outstanding car, 20K miles Audi Fan , 10/20/2017 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful After more than 2 years and 20K miles, I can say this car has been great. Excellent acceleration and handling. The sports mode allows for more lively driving. The quattro system is great on curves. No problems with anything and have gone in only for routine maintenance. A few years ago A4s had some problems with oil consumption, but I have not had that problem with this 2015 model and it's possible Audi solved whatever problem was ailing earlier models. Bluetooth works well. My only critique is that the technology is not as good as some other cars (e.g. no backup camera), but I care more about speed and handling than technology. Mileage is really good on the highway. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Think twice before owning off warranty. howstein@optonline.net , 02/18/2018 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful This is my second A4. First one was great(2012). No issues. This one (2015) had some issues. At 28k, the engine light came on. Service found a cracked intake manifold and bad wheel bearings in the left front. Would have been 5k in repairs if not for the warranty. The depreciation is also ridiculous. I suspect the frequency of repairs after warranty may be the reason. Great car to drive, but not to own past warranty, imo. Performance Comfort Value Report Abuse

First Luxury Sedan--Value Decision Steve , 12/13/2015 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 22 of 28 people found this review helpful I am a practical individual and conservative to a fault but I also love style. The 2015 Quattro A4 sedan fits me perfectly. The 2015 styling is retro 2009 but has held its own over the intervening six years. After comparing this sedan with the other two primary competitors, the BMW 3 series, and the Mercedes C class, I found the A4 standard features exceeded both. Sure I could pay another four thousand dollars for a sun roof, leather seats and hands-free bluetooth but why when I could get these same features in the standard pkg? The C-class had the best interior but the A4 tipped the scales over the BMW. The ride comfort and road noise were subdued compared to the BMW but not as good as the Mercedes. After comparing the total acquisition cost, I would have paid another eight thousand dollars for the C300 with similar options. I ended up adding Nav and heated seats to the other standard features to my A4. I am very satisfied with my decision and look forward to every drive I take in timeless, efficient luxury. The only regret I have is the car did not come with a smart key or backup camera --with all the other standard features, this is odd since they even came on my previous Camry. The inly thing of substance I do not like is the transmission takes what seems to be an inordinate amount of time to swith into and out of reverse (about 4 secs). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

my first audi Hector , 01/07/2016 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful today 1/07/2019 at 41,800 miles I must say I’m very satisfied with the service my car has given me a few annoyances none mechanical but have been corrected under factory warranty. The car now has an extended warranty which I have not had to use yet so we will see how that goes if I need it the car has performed like day one still first German experience is holding up. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse