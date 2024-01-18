- Acura announced a number of big updates coming this year.
- An entry-level crossover will join the lineup, positioned alongside the Integra.
- The MDX and RDX will be refreshed, and the former will ditch its awful touchpad infotainment interface.
Acura Confirms New Small SUV, Refreshed MDX and RDX Coming This Year
Honda's small luxury division is poised to get a number of big updates
Acura laid out its plans for the rest of 2024 on Thursday, and it sounds like we'll be getting more than we expected. The headline news is that a new Integra-sized entry-level SUV will join the lineup later this year. We're also told that the RDX and the brand's best-seller, the MDX, are both getting significant updates, which will go into effect for the 2025 model year.
Let's start with what little we know about the new small SUV. Since the RDX and MDX have the compact and midsize SUV segments covered, respectively, you can expect subcompact dimensions for the new model. Think of it as a car that can compete with the BMW X1 and the Mercedes-Benz GLB. Acura says this is an entirely new vehicle, and not a version of a product sold in other countries. Expect front-wheel drive to be standard with Acura's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive as an option.
The Acura RDX was refreshed for 2022, but now we hear yet another update is coming.
The MDX and RDX are both getting updates for 2025. Acura will finally ditch its finicky touchpad controller for the infotainment system and simply go with touchscreen controls in the MDX. That's a very welcome change. The MDX also carries forward the brand's move toward Bang & Olufsen as its premium sound system partner, something audiophiles will no doubt be happy to hear.
You can expect massaged looks that bring both SUVs more in line with the ZDX, the brand's new electric crossover. Think sharper, tighter-looking bodywork, a new frameless grille, and some mild updates to the front and rear fascias. Acura isn't divulging any specific RDX details right now, but this will be that vehicle's second refresh following a 2022 model-year update.
Lastly, the ZDX is expected to go on sale in February, and prospective buyers will be able to order a ZDX "100% online." It seems Acura is taking on a more direct-to-consumer approach with its ZDX à la Tesla. We'll be interested to see how that plays out.
Edmunds says
Acura's got a lot planned for 2024, and we're excited to see how this new small SUV fits into the lineup.