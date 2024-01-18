Acura Confirms New Small SUV, Refreshed MDX and RDX Coming This Year

Acura laid out its plans for the rest of 2024 on Thursday, and it sounds like we'll be getting more than we expected. The headline news is that a new Integra-sized entry-level SUV will join the lineup later this year. We're also told that the RDX and the brand's best-seller, the MDX, are both getting significant updates, which will go into effect for the 2025 model year.

Let's start with what little we know about the new small SUV. Since the RDX and MDX have the compact and midsize SUV segments covered, respectively, you can expect subcompact dimensions for the new model. Think of it as a car that can compete with the BMW X1 and the Mercedes-Benz GLB. Acura says this is an entirely new vehicle, and not a version of a product sold in other countries. Expect front-wheel drive to be standard with Acura's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive as an option.