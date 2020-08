Used 2012 Buick Enclave for Sale Near Me

Hometown Chevrolet - Waverly / Ohio

2012 White Diamond Tricoat Buick Enclave Leather Group 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT AWD 6-Speed Automatic This Buick Enclave has many features and is well equipped including, 19" 9-Spoke Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheels, 19" x 7.5" Machined Aluminum Wheels, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 7-Passenger Seating w/2nd Row Captain's Chairs, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver Confidence Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Memory Settings, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SL, Premium Ride Suspension, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-View Camera System, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! For that unequaled hometown buying experience, stop in to see our inventory of vehicles, or call us today at (740) 217-2874 for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Buick Enclave Leather Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5GAKVCED7CJ198213

Stock: H1583A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-21-2020