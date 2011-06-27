Estimated values
2009 Acura MDX 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,023
|$7,836
|$8,972
|Clean
|$5,681
|$7,381
|$8,428
|Average
|$4,997
|$6,472
|$7,340
|Rough
|$4,313
|$5,563
|$6,251
Estimated values
2009 Acura MDX Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,588
|$8,449
|$9,618
|Clean
|$6,214
|$7,959
|$9,035
|Average
|$5,465
|$6,979
|$7,868
|Rough
|$4,717
|$5,999
|$6,701
Estimated values
2009 Acura MDX Sport Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,734
|$8,716
|$9,959
|Clean
|$6,352
|$8,210
|$9,355
|Average
|$5,587
|$7,199
|$8,147
|Rough
|$4,822
|$6,188
|$6,939
Estimated values
2009 Acura MDX Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,525
|$8,415
|$9,602
|Clean
|$6,154
|$7,927
|$9,019
|Average
|$5,413
|$6,951
|$7,855
|Rough
|$4,672
|$5,975
|$6,690
Estimated values
2009 Acura MDX Sport and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,687
|$8,597
|$9,796
|Clean
|$6,307
|$8,098
|$9,202
|Average
|$5,548
|$7,101
|$8,013
|Rough
|$4,788
|$6,104
|$6,825