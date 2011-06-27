Used 2009 Acura MDX Consumer Reviews
The Golden Retriever of Luxury SUV's
This is our first ACURA after previously coming from a Honda Odyssey. The Reliability has been very good. No Major failures, and never left us on the road. Only one repair done under warranty, a right front wheel bearing. All else has been standard service work. Not the cheapest to maintain but not BMW outrageous either. Gas mileage has been below expected at just about 16.5mpg for mostly city use, but the handling and power make it kinda hard not to goose it a bit! Speaking of handling, the SH-AWD is awesome, you can tell when the torque vectoring is taking place, but it's not obtrusive, in fact it's kinda of addicting to engage it. Fun, fun, fun to drive especially on any winding road. Plenty of interior room for our family of 4 and large dog for multiple 1000 mile + trips. Overall excellent ownership experience and most likely will be a repeat MDX buyer.
Favorite vehicle I've ever had!
I love my MDX - it's my most favorite vehicle I've ever had! I bought a pre-owned 2009 MDX w/Technology package in black with black interior. I knew I wanted an SUV mid-size and looked at several. The MDX gives you the most bang for your buck.
You won't be disappointed! Great handling SUV!
Best SUV I've ever driven and owned. Take a test drive and see for yourself. Bought it used with noisy directional tread tires, replaced them with Acura OEM tires ... wow, what a difference.
Huge mistake!
Generally I buy cars based on my trust in a company. I've owned a total of 6 Honda products (including Acura - TL), and all of them have been outstanding. This vehicle is a big disappointment!!! Where do I begin? I buy Honda products (and Japanese vehicles in general) for their bulletproof reliability, but I've had numerous problems with this MDX - been to dealer 6 times! Electrical issues, and a Transmission issue, and some others....and the power/acceleration is very mediocre (300hp?? Yeah, right!), and the ENGINE is VERY NOISY and unrefined when accelerating!!! Shocking for a luxury vehicle. Terrible leather! Sound system, Nav and handling are the only good attributes of this vehicle.
Great SUV
I just came out of an Audi A-8 yet needed a SUV. I normally would not even consider a MDX however my wife bought an Acura RL in April and loved the car; the quality and ride was excellent so I elected to look at the MDX. The ride is excellent and the finish is terrific. I felt the interior was nicer than the Q7. The sound system in the vehicle (with the Tech package) is exceptional and better then in my previous Audi, Jaguar and Lexus. I love driving it!
