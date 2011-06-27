Estimated values
2007 Acura MDX 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology, Entertainment Package (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,697
|$5,529
|$6,004
|Clean
|$4,388
|$5,159
|$5,592
|Average
|$3,769
|$4,419
|$4,770
|Rough
|$3,150
|$3,679
|$3,947
Estimated values
2007 Acura MDX 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,620
|$6,096
|$6,925
|Clean
|$4,315
|$5,688
|$6,451
|Average
|$3,706
|$4,873
|$5,502
|Rough
|$3,097
|$4,057
|$4,553
Estimated values
2007 Acura MDX 4dr SUV AWD w/Sport, Entertainment Package (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,773
|$5,539
|$5,979
|Clean
|$4,458
|$5,169
|$5,569
|Average
|$3,829
|$4,427
|$4,750
|Rough
|$3,200
|$3,686
|$3,931
Estimated values
2007 Acura MDX 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,301
|$5,720
|$6,516
|Clean
|$4,017
|$5,337
|$6,070
|Average
|$3,451
|$4,572
|$5,177
|Rough
|$2,884
|$3,806
|$4,284
Estimated values
2007 Acura MDX 4dr SUV AWD w/Sport Package (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,763
|$6,298
|$7,160
|Clean
|$4,449
|$5,877
|$6,669
|Average
|$3,821
|$5,034
|$5,688
|Rough
|$3,193
|$4,191
|$4,707