Used 2007 Acura MDX Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
253 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room59.1 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room61.5 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track67.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity83.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4539 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Angle of departure22.9 degrees
Length190.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height65.9 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Taffeta White
  • Billet Silver Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Desert Rock Metallic
  • Aspen White Pearl
  • Formal Black Pearl
  • Nimbus Gray Metallic
  • Formal Black Pearl
  • Aberdeen Green Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Bordeaux, leather
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Taupe, premium leather
  • Taupe, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P255/55R18 104H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
