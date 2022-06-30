Skip to main content
2023 Volvo XC90 B5 Core Specs & Features

More about the 2023 XC90
Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,000
Engine TypeMild hybrid
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.0 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeMild hybrid
Horsepower247 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity5,000 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length195.0 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors84.3 in.
Height69.9 in.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity85.7 cu.ft.
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Angle of approach21.0 degrees
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Curb weight4,497 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity5,000 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White Metallic
  • Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Denim Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Bright Dusk Metallic
  • Platinum Grey Metallic
  • Silver Dawn Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leatherette
  • Blond, leatherette
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front hip room56.0 in.
Leatheretteyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding center armrestyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Adaptive headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Cornering lightsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
220 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Manual rear seat easy entryyes
Leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
19 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Vehicle Alarm notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Packages
Protection Package Premier +$790
Climate Package +$750
Protection Package +$405
Polestar +$1,345
Interior Options
Harman Kardon Premium Sound +$800
Luggage Cover +$330
Exterior Options
Retractable Trailer Hitch +$1,530
Front and Rear Mud Flaps +$190
Load Bars +$365
Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel +$150
22" 6-Spoke Black Matte Wheel w/Summer Tires +$4,740
Running Boards +$2,270
21" 10-Spoke Silver Wheel w/All-Season Tires +$4,315
22" 20-Spoke Black Matte Wheel w/Summer Tires +$4,740
20" 10-Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels +$800
