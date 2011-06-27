Estimated values
2012 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,418
|$10,703
|$12,507
|Clean
|$8,027
|$10,196
|$11,886
|Average
|$7,245
|$9,181
|$10,644
|Rough
|$6,463
|$8,167
|$9,402
