Used 2009 Volvo XC70 Consumer Reviews
Great Wagon
As a satisfied owner of a '99 XC70 I purchased the '09 because of all the incentives. What a great wagon! Fast, comfortable, spacious and fun to drive. A big improvement over the "99. The 3.0 Turbo is a blast and the transmission is a seamless partner. Handling is considerably better than any SUV I tested. Considering the weight of this wagon and the horsepower, the gas mileage is fantastic (21mpg).
Couldn't be better, very solid car
We test drove an XC90R and the XC70 T6, the T6 was buttery smooth, faster, and more refined. Completely outclassed the XC90. Initially the auto trans. was jerky at times and sometimes shifted sluggishly, but after 3 months, we didn't notice it at all, completely smooth. Mileage in the beginning averaged close to 13L/100km, but now is close to 10.5, after 17,000 Km's, and getting better. This is a very solidly built car, tough, comfortable, builds confidence.I can stand up after 9 hrs driving and feel no back pain! Great winter car, with full winter tires, confidently passed many lines of tailgaters on snow covered highway. Reliable, not one issue to date! AWD engages effortlessly, Ex. in snow
Solid Choice
We bought the XC70 T6 to replace a Passat wagon that was totalled in a car crash- both kids inside. Not as sporty and fun as the Passat, but all of the practical features surpass it easily. The higher ground clearance is great for our winter climate, the AWD is reassuring and the T6 is great for hwy accelerations. As a family with two small kids, the cargo space is excellent and getting kids in/out is easier than in the lower Passat. Fuel economy could be better, but my kids' safety is worth it, especially after our accident. Great interior space for tall/ leggy people too.
This is an excellent Automobile strong.
I drive on the parkways & Interstates weekly great Highway car comfortable great ride but one drawback is I only can get about 24mpg on the open road around town milage is poor. This is my 1st volvo and will never own any other car again its strength in incredable. The service is also very good I have brought the car to a dealer in Riverhead longisland didn't even by the car from the and recieved excellent service
A surprise
We already own a 2002 XC70. We decided to get another car and the wife decided she was only getting another XC. The 2002 has been the least hassle car we have owned. We have had a Chevy die in a toll booth, chryslers with ABS computer problems, Jags with various quirks. The only problem with the 02 was a stuck filler door fixed under warranty. I was leery of the reported fuel mileage and can state that to get to 18mpg one has to be going 87 mph. This was the surprise. Normal cruise at 72 mph yielded 25.4 mpg. By the way the T6 goes like stink. The wife is already looking for Mustangs to put the hurt on. I'll be adding further reviews as the mileage adds up. 400 miles so far.
Sponsored cars related to the XC70
Related Used 2009 Volvo XC70 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volvo S60
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 Volvo V90
- 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Volvo XC60
- Volvo XC90 2020
- 2020 Volvo V90
- Volvo V60 2020
- 2021 XC90