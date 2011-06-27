Estimated values
2009 Volvo XC70 3.2 4dr Wagon AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,815
|$5,538
|$6,597
|Clean
|$3,487
|$5,054
|$6,006
|Average
|$2,829
|$4,086
|$4,824
|Rough
|$2,172
|$3,117
|$3,642
Estimated values
2009 Volvo XC70 T6 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,261
|$6,468
|$7,821
|Clean
|$3,893
|$5,903
|$7,120
|Average
|$3,159
|$4,772
|$5,719
|Rough
|$2,425
|$3,641
|$4,318