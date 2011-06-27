Used 2006 Volvo V70 Consumer Reviews
My Sports Car Replacement
We are pleasantly surprised. We had to find a family vehicle to replace the not so family friendly 03 Porsche 911. My new replacement vehicle is a wolf is sheeps clothing: fun, fast with room for our new addition (our daughter) and the family dog. I was not expecting the performance that is provided in this car from a Volvo, not to mention a wagon. As it stands now, I dont even miss my beloved Porsche. Interior is well laid out and all functions are easy to operate. As for fuel mileage, average 26.1 mpg; this is higher than the 25 mpg advertised in every review Ive read thus far. Love it!
Great Car! No issues after 10 years of ownership.
I realized the other day that my car was 10 years old, and I decided that I should let people know what a wonderful vehicle it's been. I've had nothing done to her except regular maintenance and tire replacement.
The Real Deal Rocket
Wow, I've had this car for 5 mos. and over 8K miles and it's only been in the shop for the 7.5k service, tire balance and a headlight aiming (set way too low for mountain driving). My previous car was a Porsche Cayenne S, always in the shop for visits, now I'm free to just drive, YAAY! My friends were curious why, well it's way faster, better gas mileage, equal brakes (Brembo) and the controls for HVAC and audio actually make sense at a glance. As for driving, I've enjoyed the glaring looks from hot rod sounding mustangs etc. I stay with them as they grind and wail along attempting to show off a bit. My V70R just makes this humming sound, not very impressive I guess. I Love it!
One of the best turbo wagons out there
Very nicely styled, stands out from the average V70. Nice Pegasus 17" rims. Very good inline-5 turbo, twin-intercooled engine. Smooth 6-speed auto transmission. Adjustable continuously control chassis concept suspension is great: click, and you are in comfort mode, another click, and suspension fully tightens. Amazing! Excellent 4-piston Brembo brakes all around. Thick rimmed, sporty steering wheel. Leather-wrapper everywhere. One of the most comfortable seats I've had in a car. HU-850 unit is awesome, Nav unit is OK.
An excellent family car
This is the first Volvo I have owned and I have never regretted buying it. The safety features offer peace of mind. The car's performance is very good and reliability is way above average. I have literally had nothing to do but scheduled maintenance + change 2 tires in 3 years. Legroom in the rear seat is cramped a bit for larger adults but teens and kids fit great. The integrated safety seats saved us about $400 because we didn't have to buy new baby seats once our boys hit 3 yrs old. I am contemplating a new XC70 now.
