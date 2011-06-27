Estimated values
2006 Volvo V70 2.4 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,718
|$2,715
|$3,274
|Clean
|$1,542
|$2,437
|$2,933
|Average
|$1,190
|$1,880
|$2,252
|Rough
|$839
|$1,323
|$1,571
Estimated values
2006 Volvo V70 2.5T 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,199
|$3,356
|$4,005
|Clean
|$1,974
|$3,011
|$3,588
|Average
|$1,524
|$2,323
|$2,755
|Rough
|$1,073
|$1,635
|$1,922
Estimated values
2006 Volvo V70 R 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,465
|$6,459
|$8,124
|Clean
|$3,111
|$5,797
|$7,279
|Average
|$2,401
|$4,472
|$5,589
|Rough
|$1,692
|$3,148
|$3,899