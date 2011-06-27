Overall rating

Introduced just two years ago, the Volvo V60 re-established the Swedish automaker in the compact luxury wagon segment, an admittedly small niche in which it once had a big presence. American car buyers mostly dismiss wagons in favor of larger or taller SUVs, but for many, a small wagon is the preferred alternative to wider, bulkier crossovers.

The 2017 V60 is essentially the wagon version of Volvo's S60 luxury sedan. It beams with understated Swedish style, offers more than 20 cubic feet of cargo room, and shares the sedan's performance, interior design, fuel efficiency, technology and safety features. A turbocharged 2.0-liter engine delivers plenty of power and an impressive 29 mpg in combined driving. For more zest, the T6 AWD R-Design model gets a more powerful, 302-horsepower version of the 2.0-liter engine.

For the base model, there's a stand-alone Sport package that boosts its already engaging handling. Add Volvo's outstanding safety features, sublime front seats and attractive interior and you've got a compelling case for the return of the wagon.

In this small segment, there's really only one main alternative you'll want to consider: the BMW 3 Series Wagon. It's roomier, rides better, and offers an optional diesel engine that returns 40 mpg on the highway. But it's also more expensive and doesn't offer a sportier engine upgrade as the V60 does.

If neither the BMW or V60 suits you, you might consider Volvo's XC70. It's larger and more suited to off-highway adventure than the V60. The similarly themed Audi Allroad is also worth a look. But overall, Volvo's V60 is a sensible, stylish pick for a small luxury wagon.

The 2017 Volvo V60's list of standard safety features includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, active front head restraints, and Volvo's City Safety system (part of Volvo's IntelliSafe technologies) that provides forward collision warning and can automatically apply the brakes at speeds up to 19 mph to prevent or minimize a front collision. Also standard is Volvo's On Call system that includes emergency assistance, automatic crash notification and stolen vehicle assistance.

More advanced safety technologies are offered on upper trim levels or as options. The optional Blind Spot Information System package includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and front and rear parking sensors. A rearview camera is part of the Convenience package. Opting for the Technology package gets you a more capable forward collision mitigation system (including pedestrian and cyclist detection) and lane departure warning and intervention.

The government has not specifically crash-tested the V60, but the S60 sedan (on which the V60 is based) earned a perfect five-star rating for overall crash protection, with five stars each for total front and side crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the V60 its top rating of Good in the moderate-overlap and small-overlap front-impact tests. It also earned a Good score in side-impact, roof strength and whiplash protection (seats and head restraints) tests. Finally, the IIHS gave a Superior rating to the V60's optional forward collision warning and mitigation system.

In Edmunds testing, a V60 T5 with the Sport package and summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 110 feet — a short distance but typical for a small luxury sedan or wagon with summer tires.