Used 2001 Volvo S60 for Sale Near Me

I bought this car and have owned it for a year. It was bought used as a two owner of lease. For the year, miles, safety features and modern amenities/luxury items if offered it was the most car for the money I could afford that was also the safest. Mine is still super tight and rattle free. I was able to get the TPS (throttle position sensor) which is about a 1000-1500 repair done free at my dealership because it was a recalled (ww.vexedvolvo.com) and DO NOT buy a car that hasn't had it replaced, they all fail. They warranty is 10 years and 200,000 miles for replacement. Other than that it has been trouble free. Make sure tranny fluid has been changed and timing belt done too!

