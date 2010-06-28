Used 2007 Volvo S60 for Sale Near Me

The first car we test drove was a '07 S60, we both liked the car a lot but we had other cars to test drive. After test driving every 4 door salon on the market we came back to the Volvo, it was everything we wanted. Great performance, very comfortable, good fuel economy and of course being a Volvo very safe. After a month of ownership, well the negative is of course the back seat, if you are traveling with friends make sure the don't have legs, on the other hand if your like us and don't have to worry about people in the back seat then this is a car to look at. On the highway it is a fantastic cruiser, ranking right up there with my 500E. In short, test drive it, you may well be shocked.

Read more