Used 2016 Volvo V60 for Sale Near Me

I have spent the last year and a half researching vehicles on line and test driving cars that looked promising. My focus was on a crossover SUV, with the top three eventually being (in no particular order) the Volvo XC60, Acura RDX and Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. I test drove all three cars more than once and still couldn't determine a clear favorite. One evening, I read Edmunds review of the Volvo V60 wagon, which I hadn't researched, but was very interested in the car after reading the review. I test drove the car a few days later and liked it, and the following weekend, took my spouse to the dealership to try the car, not intending to get one that day. We were both really impressed with the handling, the zippy drive, and the way it felt on the freeway and on the city streets. We decided to try the XC60 again while we were there for an immediate comparison, but I got behind the wheel of the V60 one more time and knew it wasn't necessary to drive another car; this one was it, and we drove it home that evening. Basically, the V60 is very similar to the XC60, just doesn't have the SUV height. The seats are so comfortable, the dash and instrumentation clear and easy to read, and the best feature for me is the blind spot monitor which is built into the post rather than the side mirror, which I much prefer. This is a solid vehicle, with excellent pick-up and acceleration and a very smooth ride and very good gas mileage. I wanted the new safety features available on today's cars which was the reason for the new car, and they are totally worth it. Backed out of the driveway the other day, and the cross traffic alert let me know that a car was speeding down our street. Very clear picture in the back-up camera and navigation screen. All the bells and whistles are easy to program. V60 scored well on all the safety tests, which was a must for me. Very happy with the decision, and I am looking for reasons to get in the car and drive it! 6-Month Update: Still love this car. Seat comfort is outstanding. We have driven it on a couple of road trips, and the ride is smooth and comfortable. Air conditioning is spot on, and the sound system is fine, even though we didn't get an upgraded system. Gas mileage has been good, too, especially on the highway on the trips we have taken. Two things I particularly love: the blind spot monitor and the rear view through the back window. Re the blind spot: the amber light is positioned perfectly on the interior of the car rather than on the outside mirrors as it is on other vehicles. It is not intrusive at all and is a useful tool when planning to change lanes. I also really like the view out the back window looking through the rear view mirror. When the backseat headrests are reclined, it is like looking through a picture window! Even when the headrests are in the up position, it is still a clear, big view out the back window. And, the car is fun to drive. Zippy and responsive. No complaints or remorse after six months; I really like this car. My husband enjoyed driving this car so much that he got an Inscription S60, which is proving to be just as satisfactory to him.

Read more