Used 2016 Volvo V60 for Sale Near Me

FUEL EFFICIENT 37 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! T5 Drive-E Premier trim. Leather Interior, Navigation, Sunroof, Satellite Radio, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com explains 'The V60s front seats are some of the most comfortable and supportive in any car.'. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

37 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV140MEK9G1320399

Stock: 2963C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-08-2020