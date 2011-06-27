Vehicle overview

Among entry-level midsize luxury sedans, the 2009 Volvo S60 is getting up there in years. After nine years without a full redesign, this is likely the last or penultimate year of the current generation -- relegating the 2009 S60 to lame duck status within its segment.

That's not to say the S60 is a bad car, per se. This four-door Volvo still has a few things going for it, including comfortable front seats, a supple ride quality and the company's reputation for excellent passenger safety. However, when compared to more recently refreshed vehicles from Japanese and German manufacturers, this Swedish sedan is simply dated.

The Volvo's turbocharged inline-5, for instance, is simply no match for the competition's larger-displacement six-cylinder engines. Likewise, the soft and comfortable ride quality makes long distance drives effortless, but other sedans are just as comfortable yet much more enjoyable to drive from a handling and steering standpoint. The interior, while functional, is also a bit outdated -- even by Volvo standards -- as it lacks the visually stunning "waterfall" center console found in the S60's stablemates.

For these reasons, we suggest taking a look at other sedans like the Acura TL, Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, Hyundai Genesis, Infiniti G37 and Lexus ES and IS. Unless time is at a premium, even holding out for the next-generation S60 may make more sense.