2009 Volvo S60 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent front-seat comfort, extensive safety features, smooth ride.
  • Soft suspension compromises handling potential, steering lacks feedback, T5 model's turbo lag and torque steer, limited legroom for rear passengers.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the 2009 Volvo S60 is comfortable and competent for most drivers, its shortcomings in driving dynamics, refinement and desirability keep it from competing against rivals from Japan and Germany.

Vehicle overview

Among entry-level midsize luxury sedans, the 2009 Volvo S60 is getting up there in years. After nine years without a full redesign, this is likely the last or penultimate year of the current generation -- relegating the 2009 S60 to lame duck status within its segment.

That's not to say the S60 is a bad car, per se. This four-door Volvo still has a few things going for it, including comfortable front seats, a supple ride quality and the company's reputation for excellent passenger safety. However, when compared to more recently refreshed vehicles from Japanese and German manufacturers, this Swedish sedan is simply dated.

The Volvo's turbocharged inline-5, for instance, is simply no match for the competition's larger-displacement six-cylinder engines. Likewise, the soft and comfortable ride quality makes long distance drives effortless, but other sedans are just as comfortable yet much more enjoyable to drive from a handling and steering standpoint. The interior, while functional, is also a bit outdated -- even by Volvo standards -- as it lacks the visually stunning "waterfall" center console found in the S60's stablemates.

For these reasons, we suggest taking a look at other sedans like the Acura TL, Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, Hyundai Genesis, Infiniti G37 and Lexus ES and IS. Unless time is at a premium, even holding out for the next-generation S60 may make more sense.

2009 Volvo S60 models

The 2009 Volvo S60 is a midsize entry-level luxury sedan with seating for five. It is offered in three trim levels -- the base 2.5T, the 2.5T AWD and the more powerful T5.

The 2.5T comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, leather upholstery, power front seats with memory for the driver, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt and telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a six-speaker, satellite radio-ready audio system with a CD/MP3 player and an auxiliary audio jack. As its name implies, the 2.5T AWD adds all-wheel drive but is otherwise identical to the 2.5T with the exception of a different wheel design. Stepping up to the S60 T5 provides a sport-tuned suspension, 17-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, adaptive xenon headlights, a 13-speaker premium surround sound system with a six-CD changer, rear parking assist, aluminum interior trim and revised instrumentation.

Many of the T5's features are available for the 2.5 and 2.5T models as packaged options. Additional options for all models include Bluetooth, a navigation system, rain-sensing wipers and heated front seats. Options for the T5 include 18-inch wheels and a two-tone interior.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Volvo S60 returns with many of last year's options included among the standard features and manual shift control added to the automatic transmissions.

Performance & mpg

The S60 2.5T has a turbocharged, 2.5-liter inline-5 rated for 208 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control (Geartronic) is standard with all engines, and it routes power either to the front wheels or all four on the all-wheel-drive (2.5T AWD) model. The front-wheel-drive-only S60 T5 has a slightly smaller 2.4-liter inline-5 but uses a higher-boost turbocharger, helping it produce 257 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque.

Volvo claims 0-60-mph acceleration times of 6.9 and 7.2 seconds for the 2.5T and 2.5T AWD, respectively, and 6.6 seconds for the T5. Fuel economy comes in at an EPA estimated 19 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 23 mpg in combined driving for the front-wheel-drive 2.5T. The 2.5 AWD and the T5 rate just a few miles per gallon less.

Safety

In keeping with Volvo's reputation for passenger protection, the 2009 S60 comes with a wide array of standard safety equipment that includes antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, whiplash-reducing front head restraints and Volvo's OnCall telematics. Rear parking assist is optional.

In government crash testing, the S60 earned four out of five stars for frontal impact protection and a perfect five-star rating for side impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the S60 its best rating of "Good" for frontal offset impacts, while side impact tests resulted in a second-best rating of "Acceptable."

Driving

Most drivers will find the 2009 Volvo S60 2.5T delivers sufficient power for everyday driving, but pilots with a penchant for more performance will find it on the weak side. Opting for the T5 model will provide added might, but it also comes with a pronounced turbo lag that tends to bog down initial acceleration. Handling suffers the same fate, with mediocre cornering abilities compared to sportier rivals. Despite having a softer suspension than competing models, the S60 isn't nearly as well-planted when encountering road bumps and imperfections. Braking, however, is impressive.

Interior

The 2009 Volvo S60's interior is functional and slightly upscale, thanks to the now standard leather upholstery and added rear-shelf speakers. Controls have a positive feel, but Volvo's use of icons and symbols rather than spelling out button functions tends to be a bit cryptic at first. Front occupants will find the orthopedically designed seats comfortable even for long periods, but rear passengers may find legroom lacking. Trunk space measures 13.9 cubic feet, and the 60/40-split rear seats fold down when additional cargo space is needed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Volvo S60.

5(46%)
4(31%)
3(15%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.2
13 reviews
See all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

An Expensive Ride
gorj,11/22/2011
I am a Volvo owner since 1967. Being a mechanic, I have performed most of the non-warranty work on the Volvo myself. My experience has been that most Volvo dealers are way too expensive for both parts and labor. Sometimes they tend to find issues with your Volvo that never existed before you took it in. They also often do not repair what you asked them to repair. Recently I ordered a new key and remote for my 2009 Volvo, which was missing one of the two when I purchased it. The key and remote were about $300. The Volvo dealer wanted another $295 to program it. I am outraged that for just a key and a remote I will be out almost $600. This may be my last Volvo!!
Solid and safe but instruments too touchy
PPL,11/04/2017
T5 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
Repairs are very costly. I bought my used car at 79K and put over 24K miles in less than 2 years. Every other month something major needed repairing. Things that I never ever had to repair on a 2001 Honda Accord EX which I put over 240K miles. Things like the throttle, system tire service, two front wheel well, anything to do with suspension is not covered after factory warranty even is you buy additional warranty from the dealership. I spent more in less than 2 years on my S60 than I've ever have on my Accord. The difference, I bought my Accord brand new and all the miles i put on it were mine and I took very good care of my Accord so I definitely got my money's worth. Because the previous miles on the Volvo were not mine, I can only suspect that drove it rough and did not take great care of the car. OR it is just a car that needs LOTS of ATTENTION and REPAIRS. I will NEVER buy another Volvo because it is too expensive for repairs and not very reliable. This would be winter number 2 for my Volvo and I'm not expecting much. Just be warned of costly repairs and poor handling due to poor suspension and handling.
nice sports sedan and a deal on the 2009
marcy,ny,08/05/2009
This s60 is like a sports sedan, not luxary. The 2.5 turbo is great. The front seats like sitting in a cockpit. I owned a 2002 passat, 2006 passat, 2008 Nissan maxima. The max ride was better, but this car is easier to drive, more like the passats but better. I just $9000. Off on the s60. As they are clearing them out for a redesign. These cars are a bit overpriced normally I wouldnt look at this make but with this money off was a better deal than the new maxima. Classy little sedan.
Disappointed
Ken,12/11/2015
2.5T SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
My first Volvo was a used 1999 s-70, great car, loved it. This 2009is very poor in comparison, the front seats have no comfort, it rides like a log wagon. The headlights are impossible to change the bulbs, and when I did the wires on the plug are shot. If this is what volvo has come to in 10 years, I want no part of another one.
See all 13 reviews of the 2009 Volvo S60
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2009 Volvo S60 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2009 Volvo S60

Used 2009 Volvo S60 Overview

The Used 2009 Volvo S60 is offered in the following submodels: S60 Sedan. Available styles include 2.5T 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A), 2.5T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A), T5 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A), 2.5T SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A), and 2.5T SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A).

